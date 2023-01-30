Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 Preview: Happiness is a Big Gun Spider-Man and Misty Knight have trouble taking on an upgraded Scorpion in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3, but maybe they just need the right tools for the job.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3

by Cody Ziglar & Federico Vicetini, cover by Dike Ruan

SHE'S A REAL RABBLE ROUSER! For years, she's schemed in the shadows…now RABBLE is finally ready to unleash an assault on everything and everyone MILES MORALES loves – but why does she hate SPIDER-MAN so dang much?! What secrets from Spidey's past still stand to be revealed? To survive her, first Spidey'll need to survive the SCORPION. Miles. Can't. Save. Everyone.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620483000311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483000321 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 3 STEGMAN PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620483000331 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 3 LASHLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620483000341 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 3 SU GRAFFITI VARIANT – $3.99 US

