Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 Preview: There is Another

Miles and friends have just come to the rescue of Peter Parker in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39, only to learn Selim is keeping another prisoner as well… Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39

by Saladin Ahmed & Alberto Foche Duarte, cover by Taurin Clarke

MILES and SHIFT'S hunt through the Multiverse has landed them back in New York City, but it's not the NYC they know – it's THE EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER! And evil Miles clone, SELIM, has crowned himself emperor! To defeat the oppressive regime, Miles will need the help of rebel leaders GENERAL GANKE LEE and CAPITÁN BILLIE MORALES, who has grown up in a world without her brother and where SPIDER-MAN represents only pain and suffering. And if Miles fell to Selim, what does that mean for the fate of PETER PARKER?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609123203911

| Rated T

$3.99

