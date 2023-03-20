Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1 Preview: Blast from the Past The modern Milestone characters meet their 90s counterparts in this preview of Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1.

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the creation of Milestone Comics. To celebrate, DC Comics has released a special issue, Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1. This preview of the issue promises a blast from the past for fans of the series. The modern Milestone characters meet their 90s counterparts in this preview of Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1.

MILESTONE 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

1222DC101

1222DC102 – Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1 Nikolas Draper-Ivey Cover – $9.99

1222DC103 – Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1 Christopher Jones Cover – $9.99

1222DC104 – Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1 Scott Jeralds Cover – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Denys Cowan

Written by Chuck Brown, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Stephanie Williams, and others Art by Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Yasmin Flores Montanez, Denys Cowan, and others Celebrate 30 years of Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and the rest of the Dakotaverse in this star-studded anthology. From a Static and Batman Beyond team-up harkening back to their adventures in the Static Shock animated series, a grown-up Raquel Ervin inheriting the mantle of Icon, and a reality-warping story where the present-day Milestone characters meet their 1993 counterparts, there's something for every Milestone fan to enjoy! "Universal Beings" by Evan Narcisse, Atagun Ilhan, and CHRISCROSS

"Static Beyond" by Nikolas Draper-Ivey

"Icon Forever" by Stephanie Williams and Yasmín Flores Montañez

"Blood Syndicate: Epilogue" by Geoffrey Thorne and Sean Edward Hill

Preview of Static: Up All Night by Lamar Giles and Paris Alleyne

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $9.99

