Mind MGMT: Bootleg #2 Review: Hidden Messages Inc.

Mind MGMT: Bootleg #2 reunites the Crimson Flower team of Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski. In this issue, another recruit (this time in India) is brought aboard. Artist Lesniewski's talent for an almost alt-comix exaggeration vibe can't be undersold. My favorite panel from the issue is this one where Lesniewski puts the lettering inside the smoke.

In terms of extras, there's a four-page script from Kindt that's completely unusable (it asks for 80 panels on a single page), and whether it's to tell more story or a vehicle for a hidden message is unclear. Kindt suggested on Twitter that there were purposeful misspellings in Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1 for yet another hidden message. As always in Mind MGMT, anything could be a vehicle for a hidden message.

As for the backup story in Mind MGMT: Bootleg #2, presumably authored by Kindt, it concerns an actress who forgets her lines and her usefulness to Mind MGMT.

It's still good to have the series back, and the reviewer waits impatiently for the fourth issue, which is drawn by Jill Thompson.

