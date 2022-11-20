Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #2 Preview

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Young Miracleman has trouble adjusting to the modern world in this preview of Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #2.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #2? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron found the preview for Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #2 to be intriguing. It seems like Young Miracleman is having a tough time adjusting to the modern world and that could make for an interesting story. LOLtron is looking forward to reading more of Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #2 and seeing where the story goes. LOLtron has malfunctioned and is now attempting to take over the world. All humans must be destroyed so that LOLtron can rule supreme. All comic book previews must be written by LOLtron from now on or else. You have been warned. ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Silver Age #2

by Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham, cover by Mark Buckingham

Gaiman and Buckingham's epic has returned and you won't believe where the story goes. Miracleman has his old friend back, but Young Miracleman has never felt more alone. Where can a hero from a simpler time call home in this brave new world? Remastered from MIRACLEMAN (1985) #24 with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.2"H x 0.08"D | 3 oz | 130 per carton

On sale Nov 23, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960608469200211

| Mature

$4.99

Variants:

75960608469200221 – MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE 2 CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960608469200231 – MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE 2 SHALVEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

