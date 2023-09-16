Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Mirka Andolfo Launches Blasfamous #1 in Dstlry December 2023 Solicits

Mirka Andolfo is launching her new series Blasfamous #1 from new publisher Dstlry as part of their December 2023 solicits and solicitations as well as the second issue of Jock's Gone. Here's a first look at the solicitation as well as design sketches and pages.

BLASFAMOUS #1 (OF 3) CVR A MIRKA ANDOLFO

(W/A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

From international superstar MIRKA ANDOLFO (SWEET PAPRIKA, MERCY, UNNATURAL, Harley Quinn, Punchline…) comes a new horror comedy that only Andolfo can deliver—asking the question: how many fans is your soul worth? In a world where pop stars have ascended to divinity, and the masses bow in veneration to a new generation of viral superstars, angels and demons thrive on this exaltation, and revel in this spotlight that grants them unimaginable power. Clelia, the reigning queen of pop, finds her throne shaken by a newcomer radiating with enigmatic charm. As her fans waver and the public eye threatens to wander, Clelia and her demonic agent, Father Lev, are thrust into a battle for dominance on this exhilarating stage of music and mysticism. How far will they go to defend her reign and unravel the mystery of this sensational new threat? Mixing the sacred and profane, Harvey Award-winning Mirka Andolfo effortlessly merges the mythological urban fantasy of American Gods with the sardonic wit of The Good Place in a brand-new dark series featuring stunning visual and narrative intensity set in the glittering world of pop music. In-Store Date: 12/20/2023

And from Jock…

GONE #2 (OF 3) CVR A JOCK

(W/A/CA) Jock

The new hit series from DSTRLY by JOCK continues! It's been fifteen years since we last saw ABI—a frightened 13-year-old stowaway on a spaceship bound for distant stars… Now nearly 30, Abi is not only still roaming the galaxy, but is a self-assured—and deeply scarred—veteran of an intergalactic war! Beautiful written and drawn by JOCK — Eisner Award winning artist of SNOW ANGELS & BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT — GONE is in an action-packed sci-fi adventure where a young heroine has grown into a war-weary spacefarer who still dreams of one elusive goal…. getting home. For fans of Andor and The Hunger Games Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 12/27/2023

