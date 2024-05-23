Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Mission Appleseed, scout comics

Mission Appleseed #1 in Scout Comics August 2024 Solicits

Scout Comics launches their August 2024 solicits including Mission Appleseed #1 from Lesa Miller, Trent Miller and David Antón Gomis “Puste”.

Scout Comics launches their August 2024 solicits and solicitations, with more titles joining their new Dark Harbor Comics publishing initiative, with new funding and promotional vigour… or so they promise. And for August 2024 that includes the launch of Loop #1 by El Torrer and Ruben Gil, as well as the latest from Burning Maid, Cross Country, Roman Ritual, Greylock and a second printing of This Little Piggy. As well as the launch of Mission Appleseed #1 from Lesa Miller, Trent Miller and David Antón Gomis "Puste".

MISSION APPLESEED #1

WRITER | LESA MILLER, TRENT MILLER

ARTIST | DAVID ANTÓN GOMIS "PUSTE"

COVER A | HUGO PETRUS

COVER B | HUGO PETRUS

COVER C | HUGO PETRUS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/7/2024

FOC DATE | 7/8/2024

If you like STAR TREK and enjoy SILO, then you will love MISSION APPLESEED. This is the story of humanity's post-apocalyptic Hail Mary mission to seed the universe – which turns out to be a centuries-long hoax designed to perpetuate humanity on a poisoned Earth, systematically ejecting some of its occupants to test Earth's habitability. Our heroes must break into the source of the experiment to replicate a cure and free themselves from the grip of an omnipotent AI.

LOOP #1

MR

WRITER | EL TORRER

ARTIST | RUBEN GIL

COVER A | RUBEN GIL

COVER B | RUBEN GIL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/28/2024

FOC DATE | 7/21/2024

DARK HARBOR – A gripping tale of terror and survival in the aftermath of tragedy. Becky, hiding amidst the horror of a school shooting, fights for her life as friends fall around her. Ellie, a survivor haunted by relentless visions, sees the dead bodies accumulating in the school's dark corridors. In this stark and poignant narrative, 'The Loop' explores the harrowing impact of violence on the living… and the dead.

ROGUES #3

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | PABLO COLLAR

COVER | PABLO COLLAR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/14/2024

FOC DATE | 7/8/2024

The Rogues face their most eldritch challenge yet! Bram and Weasel forge an unholy alliance with the Mouth of Elders —also called Moe—in a daring quest to retrieve the Necronomicon from the Crypt of the Gods. As Lovecraftian horrors invade Gerada, an ominous omen unfolds and the sky weeps… with a rain of frogs!

BANSHEES #1

SECOND PRINTING

WRITER | DAVE DWONCH AND JESSICA BALBONI

ARTIST | RICCARDO FACINNI

COVER | RICCARDO FACINNI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/7/2024

FOC DATE | 7/8/2024

2nd printing to Scout's hit horror series is now available! Emily's investigation has put her at odds with everyone from her new roommate Abbey to her college professors. Little does she know that she's also garnered the attention of the ghosts of three coeds and the serial killer that murdered them. The Lion has been awakened, and Emily's life will never be the same.

BLACK COTTON #1

SCOUT LEGACY EDITION

MR

WRITER | BRIAN HAWKINS, PATRICK FOREMAN

ARTIST | MARCO PERUGINI

COVER | MARCO PERUGINI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/21/2024

FOC DATE | 7/15/2024

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! Set in an alternate reality where the social order of "white" and "black" is reversed, an elitist family, the Cottons, are rocked by a tragic shooting that begins to unravel long standing family secrets that could not only destroy the family but also divide the fragile social climate of the world.

BURNING MAID #3

WRITER | ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI AND ROBERT XAVIER MOLINARI

ARTIST | LUCA PANCIROLI

COVER | LUCA PANCIROLI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/14/2024

FOC DATE | 7/8/2024

DARK HARBOR – Historical Horror. Jehanne D'Arc is locked in a horrific cycle in the afterlife, repeatedly reliving the events surrounding her death. As the trial moves forward, Professor Lawrence Miller (aka The Shepherd) steps forward to serve as Jehanne's defense attorney, vigorously challenging what passes for justice in the Bishop's kangaroo court. Yet, Truth is clearly NOT a priority, and now both Lawrence and Jehanne's lives are in danger!

BY THE HORNS TP VOL 3

DARK EARTH

WRITER | MARKISAN NASO

ARTIST | JASON MUHR

COVER | JASON MUHR

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/28/2024

FOC DATE | 7/22/2024

The quest to stop the blight on Solothus continues! Half a world away on the continent of Yalastra, Elodie, Sajen, Evelyn and Zoso search for the historian Norriva who may know the location of pure magic, a primordial power that can revitalize their home. But unbeknownst to Elodie and her friends, they are being pursued by Captain Shanora Zel, an Owlslin warrior they left for dead in the Snow Hills of Ataraxy. Hellbent on destroying all magic in the world ever since she survived a tragic event as a child, Shanora assembles a band of revenge-fueled marauders to help her accomplish her goal. Meanwhile, in the Middle Fields, the possible resurrection of the Augernaut forces Haru to lead an assault on Yun Ma, the mysterious servant of the vanquished sorceress Feng Po. As tensions rise and consequences are revealed, the fate of Solothus hangs in the balance in this stirring, high-octane conclusion to the Dark Earth storyline. BY THE HORNS Vol. 3: Dark Earth Part 2 collects By the Horns: Dark Earth #7-12 (Legacy #15-20).

CHARM CITY #2

SECOND PRINTING

WRITER | JOSH EISERIKE

ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

COVER | HUGO PETRUS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/21/2024

FOC DATE | 7/15/2024

2nd printing of Scout's hit magic based suspense thriller! After the shocking events of last issue, Baltimore Sun music blogger Alyssia Singer finds herself at a crossroads: Will she face her grief with booze, depressing music and meaningless sex… or confront the demons of her past to solve the string of violent murders plaguing Baltimore's underground witching community? Because solving the murder means Alyssia—an excommunicated witch who no longer uses magic—must confront her estranged family and keep her non-magic colleagues in the dark about the true nature of the story gripping the city… and now it seems that the killer has set his sights on her…

CHOCO LECHE #1 (ONE STOP)

WRITER | LEE HARRIS

ARTIST | LEE HARRIS

COVER A | LEE HARRIS

COVER B | LEE HARRIS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/21/2024

FOC DATE | 7/15/2024

When the son of the most famous luchador in Slam Juan is put in a coma, the Choco Leche team must begrudgingly come back to find the person responsible… while saving the city from a giant bedpan monster! Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!

CISSY #1

2ND PRINTING

WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER

ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN, MOLINA GONZALES

COVER | HUGO PETRUS

FULL COLOR | 40 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/28/2024

FOC DATE | 7/21/2024

2nd printing! Fans of THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA and STUFF OF LEGEND will love this new series! Gabriel is frantically woken from sleep… by his younger sister Maddy's Teddy Bear Cissy! Maddy has been kidnapped on Cissy's watch! He'll stop at nothing to get her back. He needs Gabriel to open the door to the mythical realm of the Dark Lands. Together they will traverse the horrors of the Dark Lands in pursuit of her captor, an evil called The Crying Man.

CROSS COUNTRY #2

MR

WRITER | BEN PETERSON

ARTIST | JOHN GROSJEAN

COVER | JOHN GROSJEAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/21/2024

FOC DATE | 7/15/2024

DARK HARBOR – Chuck Butcher and his new hitchhiker friend, Billy, were on a cross-country trip from New York to Chicago. But now, with Billy kidnapped by a bounty hunter on police payroll, it's up to Chuck to find his new friend! Where is Billy, who is this enigmatic bounty hunter, and how are they intrinsically connected? Strap in for Exit Two of Cross Country!

DIVINE POWER MADE ME #2

WRITER | TOM DROGALIS

ARTIST | FEDERICO GUILLEN

COVER | FEDERICO GUILLEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/14/2024

FOC DATE | 7/8/2024

In the chilling encounter with the owl centipede, Samuel, Virgil finds himself gripped by terror, unsure of his fate at the many hands of the monster. As they talk, Samuel introduces Virgil to the concept of a hierarchy of sight, leaving him bewildered and disturbed. Gradually, Virgil begins to sense the ominous intentions lurking beneath Samuel's facade and realizes he must find a way to break free from the clutches of this mysterious being to ensure his own safety.

GREYLOCK #2

WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY

ARTIST | ATAGUN ILHAN

COVER | ATAGUN ILHAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/21/2024

FOC DATE | 7/15/2024

DARK HARBOR – Now in development for TV! The hunt has begun! Greylock and every wand for hire in the city is on the Mindwitch's trail. Greylock will need every trick up his sleeve in order to find her first, and keep his eyes peeled. Just because they're all after the same prey, does not mean the other hunters are on Greylock's side.

ROMAN RITUAL #2

MR

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | JAIME MARTÍNEZ

COVER A | JAIME MARTÍNEZ

COVER B | JAIME MARTÍNEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/7/2024

FOC DATE | 7/8/2024

DARK HARBOR – Exorcist John Brennan, cast aside, plumbs the depths of the Vatican Secret Archives, investigating the origins of the most horrific possession ever recorded—that of the Pope himself. Meanwhile, not even the most revered exorcists can escape the malevolent fate that awaits those who dare challenge this unholy affliction. Prepare for a descent into supernatural terror and spiritual despair!

STABBITY BUNNY #1

SCOUT LEGACY EDITION

WRITER | RICHARD RIVERA

ARTIST | DWAYNE BIDDIX

COVER | DWAYNE BIDDIX

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/7/2024

FOC DATE | 7/8/2024

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! Seven-year-old Grace, still clutching her adorable plush bunny, is kidnapped by supernatural forces that have been hunting her family for generations. She awakens in a shack on the outskirts of town, and for the first time in her life, the little girl can't sense her mother's presence. Her captor knows the family's secrets, and that link has been severed. When her escape attempt fails, it seems there will be deadly consequences, but an unlikely protector intervenes. It's a big mistake to kidnap a child with a plush toy named Stabbity Bunny!

TRAKOVI

COMPLETE SET

COLLECTORS PACK MR

WRITER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

COVER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC & DAVE THOMAS

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $29.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/21/2024

FOC DATE | 7/15/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all five issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout series, TRAKOVI! A Slovenian thug in Edmonton, Canada, tries to put his criminal past behind him, but there are those who know where the bodies are buried who refuse to allow the dead to rest in peace… Allocations may apply.

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #1 SECOND PRINTING

MR

WRITER | SHAWN GABBORIN

ARTIST | CARLOS LÓPEZ

COVER | JOE BOCARDO

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/28/2024

FOC DATE | 7/22/2024

DARK HARBOR – 2nd printing! All Reggie wants to do is uphold family tradition. He has studied, has learned every technique, now it's simply time to put everything into practice. After stapling piggy masks onto their faces, Reggie must confront hunting down his long-time crush Abigail and her family. Coming of age is hard when you're a werewolf.

