Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, jason howard, Missionary, Ryan Stegman

Missionary #1 by Ryan Stegman & Jason Howard from Dstlry

The new Dstlry August 2024 solicits has the early September listing for Missionary #1 by Ryan Stegman and Jason Howard, a new horror comic.

Article Summary Explore "Missionary" #1, a horror comic by Ryan Stegman & Jason Howard.

Dive into a tale where a betrayed man allies with a demon.

Witness an exorcist's duel and demons escaping Hell.

Expect premium format with 48 pages of gripping storytelling.

The new Dstlry August 2024 solicits and solicitations has the early September listing for Missionary #1 by Ryan Stegman and Jason Howard, a new horror comic about Bryce Hunter. A devoutly religious man who finds his wife cheating on him with an elder from his church, which sends Bryce into the hands of a demonic entity named Uvydus, to learn how to be a bad guy. All while teaching Uvydus how to be less evil, while dealing with an exorcist, demons breaking free from Hell and more. Consider this Good Omens meets Book Of Mormon… with just a touch of Crossed.

MISSIONARY #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON HOWARD

(W) Ryan Stegman (A/CA) Jason Howard

NEW 48 PAGE SERIES DEBUT from DSTLRY. Writer Ryan Stegman (VENOM, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN, X-MEN, VANISH) and artist Jason Howard (BATMAN, TREES, BIG GIRLS, THE ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN) team up to create THE MISSIONARY, a horror comic for the ages. Bryce Hunter is a devoutly religious man whose faith is shattered when he catches his wife being…Intimate with an Elder from his church. This harrowing event sends Bryce spiraling into the hands of a demonic entity named Uvydus, Instead of rejecting possession, Bryce ACCEPTS Uvydus. Bryce wants to learn to be "bad" and Uvydus wants to be "less than completely evil." But before Bryce can use this new partnership to finally live a little, the world's greatest Exorcist sees Bryce as his greatest challenge. But that's not even the worst of it as a murderous group of demons breaks free from Hell and threatens to re-shape earth into a kingdom over which they rule! The combination of Bryce and Uvydus allows Bryce to manifest demonic powers to fight both the EVIL and GOOD forces who want him destroyed. The fate of eternity hangs in the balance as Bryce and Uvydus must fight to not just survive but reconcile their opposite natures and becomeTHE MISSIONARY. An action-packed story that features demons, gun battles and a friendship for the ages. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of PREACHER, CHAINSAW MAN and THE EXORCIST. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 9/4/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!