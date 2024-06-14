Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Outsiders, planetary, robert carey

DC Comics' The Outsiders Will End Early With #11, Not #12

The new DC Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations lists The Outsiders #11 as the penultimate issue of the series. It's wrong.

Article Summary DC's The Outsiders series ends unexpectedly with issue #11 instead of #12.

Lunar Distributors first listed #11 as the series finale, not penultimate.

Series conclusion boasts an extra-sized finale issue, wrapping up the saga.

Lanzing, Kelly, and Carey's run incorporated Planetary and Authority elements.

UPDATE: Jackson Lanzing confirms the story below, saying "It's never the end. Until it is. OUTSIDERS #11 The Final Issue"

OUTSIDERS #11 (OF 12) CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

REALITY ITSELF HANGS IN THE BALANCE! In the penultimate issue, our heroes enter the eye of the storm! The pages of reality have become torn and frayed, but will they burn away? Luke, Kate, and Drummer must face the past, present, and future as an unexpected force threatens to erase them all! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

However, it's wrong. The Lunar Distributors listing below had it as the last issue, saying it is the "finale" rather than the "penultimate issue".

OUTSIDERS #11

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 9/11/24

It's the finale you've all been waiting for, and our heroes enter the eye of the storm! The pages of reality have become torn and frayed, but will they burn away? Luke, Kate, and Drummer must face the past, present, and future as an unexpected force threatens to erase them all!

But while I was writing and researching this article, that switched to reflect the solicited version with "penultimate" and "11 of 12". So what gives? Well, I asked around and it seems that the version Lunar originally had was correct. DC Comics has switched it from a twelve-issue series to an eleven-issue series with an extra-sized final issue for the series. Look for it all to switch back at some point.

The new Outsiders series by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey brought Warren Ellis and John Cassaday's Planetary into the DC Universe, with a bunch of other Authority stuff as well, before kicking the tyres of the DC Universe and up-ending it. But now it is ending, one month early.

