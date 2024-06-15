Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: flash gordon, mad cave

Flash Gordon Quarterly in Mad Cave Studios' September 2024 Solicits

Flash Gordon Quarterly, Revolution 9, The Body Trade, Dark Empty Void and Prairie Gods in Mad Cave September 2024 Solicits

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios unveils Flash Gordon Quarterly and other comics in its September 2024 Solicits.

New and ongoing series include Revolution 9, The Body Trade, and Prairie Gods.

Flash Gordon expands the multiverse with "The Fall of King Vultan" and horror-themed shorts.

Anticipated titles like Defenders of the Earth #2 and Gatchaman #3 continue their thrilling sagas.

Mad Cave launched Flash Gordon Quarterly #1, as well as Revolution 9 #1 by Mark London and Carlos Reno, The Body Trade #1 by Zac Thompson and Jok, Dark Empty Void #1 by Zack Kaplan and Chris Shenan and Prairie Gods #1 by Shane Connery Volk in their September 2024 solicits and solicitations, alongside Flash Gordon #2, Defenders Of The Earth #2, Gatchaman #3, Gatchaman: Galactor #3, Dick Tracy #5, Galaxy Of Madness #3, Kosher Mafia #2, The Last Wardens #3, Mugshots #3, Soul Taker #3 and Scoop Vol. 2.

FLASH GORDON QUARTERLY #1

AUTHORS: DENNIS CULVER, MARC ANDREYKO, JAMES III

ARTISTS: VARIOUS

COLORISTS: VARIOUS

LETTERERS: VARIOUS

COVER A: STEFANO SIMEONE COVER B: FILYA BRATUKHIN & JASON WORDIE

ALL-NEW SPECIALS FEATURING A MULTIVERSE OF STORIES!

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 5, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $5.99 TEEN

"The Fall of King Vultan" expands upon Mad Cave Studios' Flash Gordon ongoing series with a father-and-son tale that brings deadly mercenaries to Sky City—it's fight or flight in more ways than one! This issue also features two "Flash Fiction" stories—wholly original takes on the classic character and his companions. "Flash Gordon and the Madness of M'nngh" is the first in a series of horror-themed shorts that would make Lovecraft proud. Another tale provides an interpretation in a genre you never would've guessed!



REVOLUTION 9 #1 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: CARLOS RENO

COLORIST: JAO CANOLA

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

KILL ONE TO SAVE THE MANY! After years as an assassin for the Order of Nine—an ancient order dating back almost 3,000 years—Velveteen has turned her back on the very organization that saved her. Tasked with the murder of otherwise innocent hacker Jasper Dean, she sets off to save his life and discover the terrible secret that marked him for death. With the entire Order after them, Velveteen and Jasper must escape their grasp and prevent them from toppling society as we know it. Revolution 9 is the first thrilling title in Underworld, an all-new universe created by Mark London (Hunt. Kill. Repeat., Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). Each miniseries set within can be savored as a standalone serial, while serving as a stepping stone towards ENDLESS NIGHT, the must-read crossover guaranteed to blow your mind in 2025!

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

COVER A: ROSSI GIFFORD COVER B: RAYMUND BERMUDEZ & SEBASTIAN CHENG



THE BODY TRADE #1(OF 5)

AUTHOR: ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST: JOK

LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

IT ISN'T ILLEGAL, BUT IT IS INHUMANE. Kim Krilic is a divorced ex-con who's trying to atone. However, his short temper tends to get the best of him. When he

returns to Florida to bury his estranged son. He's sickened to find an empty grave. His son's remains were sold into "The Body Trade". Armed with righteous fury, Kim sets out to reclaim his child's corpse. But one act of vengeance causes everything to spiral out of control. The Body Trade is an unrelenting revenge story set against the backdrop of America's aftermarket for dead bodies. Critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Blow Away, Into The Unbeing) and star artist Jok (In Hell We Fight) team up for this neo-noir crime thriller rife with bloodshed and brutality, in the tradition of Blue Ruin and Hell or High Water!

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

COVER A: JOK COVER B: JACOB PHILLIPS

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 18, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 19, 2024



DARK EMPTY VOID #1 (OF 5)

THERE'S NO ESCAPING ITS PULL! Scientists have created a stable, microscopic black hole in a secret underground compound, but when they lose control, the black hole spews out a cosmic maelstrom, strange dangerous creatures, and most surprisingly…a mysterious human teenage girl. Now, a depressed but brilliant psychologist must help her estranged husband and the other scientists solve the mystery and close the black hole before it consumes all of Earth. Dare to witness a cosmic horror series that will amaze and terrify you, with hit comic creator Zack Kaplan (Kill All Immortals, Beyond Real, Mindset), fan-favorite artist Chris Shehan (The Autumnal, House of Slaughter), rising star colorist Francesco Segala (Nights, House of Slaughter) and Ringo-nominated letterer Justin Birch (Road of Bones, House of Slaughter).

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 12, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

AUTHOR: ZACK KAPLAN

ARTIST: CHRIS SHEHAN

COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN COVER B: CHRISTIAN WARD



PRAIRIE GODS #1 (OF 5)

AUTHOR & ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK

EVERY SMALL TOWN HAS ITS SECRETS. Created by the artist of Nottingham, Prairie Gods is The Twilight Zone meets Sin City. Each self-contained issue centers

on supernatural events and characters in and around the small prairie town of Broadacres. The series will resonate

with fans of Hellboy, while the shifting genres and themes will appeal to fans of Westerns, crime, racecar movies, lost

treasure serials, and war stories—with a dose of action throughout.

The first exhilarating story features Freddy Davis, a champion race car driver, who has returned home to Broadacres. He

buys the abandoned speedway intending to race its only undefeated driver: the Devil himself.PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

COVER A: SHANE CONNERY VOLK COVER B: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 5, 2024

.

FLASH GORDON #2(ONGOING)

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 5, 2024

AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS

ARTIST: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

COVER B: FRAZER IRVING (CONNECTING)

COVER A: WILL CONRAD

ESCAPE FROM PLANET DEATH! Flash Gordon is trapped on Planet Death—a place known for fighting, fear, and eventual demise. He needs to get off-planet to save Dale from assassination, but a gauntlet of guards, creatures, and old acquaintances stands in his way. The exhilarating second issue of the hit ongoing series!

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #2 (OF 8)

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

AUTHOR: DAN DIDIO

ARTIST: JIM CALAFIORE

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

COVER B: DJORDJE DJOKOVIC ACTION FIGURE VARIANT

COVER A: JIM CALAFIORE

A NEW PHANTOM RISES! A new combatant lurks deep within the jungle— familiar but different. The Council of Phantoms has chosen a new heir with a different form of justice. Meanwhile, Kro-Tan's sphere of influence is growing, and his grip is tightening. It's clear that times have changed, and new threats challenge these heroes on a deeper and more personal level…

PAGES: 28 $4.99 FULL COLOR TEEN

GATCHAMAN #3 (ONGOING)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA

COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 12, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

JUN THE SWAN GOES BEHIND ENEMY LINES Posing as an agent of Galactor, Jun embarks on a dangerous mission. Her objectives: locate the enemy's secret headquarters and facilitate the rescue of the scientists-turned-hostage. The

rest of the team eagerly awaits her findings to provide backup, but a much bigger threat requires their aid. So many villains, so little time!

COVER C: FRANCINE DELGADO RETAILER INCENTIVE

COVER B: SANFORD GREENE (CONNECTING)

COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA

GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR #3 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: KATH LOBO

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

NOT OVER YET! After a battle with Skywolf, Berg Katse is near death and in excruciating pain. The Lobos have bitten deep, but he isn't one to give up so easily. It's time to show this mafia pack of wolves the true meaning of being an alpha. The action and intrigue continue in a thrilling third issue!

DICK TRACY #5 (ONGOING)

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA & MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

THE HIGH-OCTANE FINALE TO THE FIRST DICK TRACY ADVENTURE! Dick Tracy's world is crumbling, and the iconic detective in yellow isn't sure where to turn or who to trust! As the City is engulfed in a vengeance-fueled gang war, Tracy must come to terms with a shocking betrayal–one that will turn his entire world upside down on the eve of his greatest battle and could cut down the hero and his friends before his career can get off the ground. Buckle up for the powerful conclusion to the first volume of Mad Cave's bestselling and acclaimed new series. We're just getting started!

COVER A: GERALDO BORGES

COVER B: BRENT SCHOONOVER (CONNECTING)

COVER C: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA RETAILER INCENTIVE*

GALAXY OF MADNESS #3 (OF 10)

THERE'S NO COMFORT IN THE TRUTH… The crew of the Verisimilitude are following a map that could reveal the secrets

of the universe…and what happened to Vigil's parents. As they follow this

lead, the ship is pulled to a mysterious planet and their bot Chippy seemingly

becomes possessed by someone or something that is leading them deeper

into the strange inner workings of the planet. Will this mysterious force be able

to answer Vigil's questions or will it raise even more?

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 12, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING

COLORIST: TAKI SOMA

LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

KOSHER MAFIA #2(OF 5)

YOU RETIRE WHEN YOU'RE DEAD! Howard and Ephraim take the fight directly to the German American Bund,

hunting for answers. As Eph takes decisive action to stop an existential

threat to the Jewish community in Cleveland, Howard wrestles with his own

conscience when he comes face to face with an enemy.

AUTHOR: DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST: SAMI KIVELÄ

COLORIST: ELLIE WRIGHT

LETTERER: SIMON BOWLAND

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 18, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 19, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

THE LAST WARDENS #3 (OF 6)

AUTHORS: ELLIOT SPERL & AMIT TISHLER

ARTIST: RUI SILVEIRA

COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

COVER ARTIST: ZACH HOWARD

IN THE JAWS OF DEATH! The Drifter turns Bleakwood into a gruesome hellscape, and the Wardens blame Danielle Pryer for their failure to stop it. But even after suffering major losses, Danielle refuses to let go and decides to confront her blighted sibling all on her own. RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

MUGSHOTS #3 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: JORDAN THOMAS

ARTIST: CHRIS MATTHEWS

LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI

SUN, SAND, AND SHOOTINGS BY THE SEASIDE. Adnan is gathering his soldiers. John is reeling from the revelation about why Grace may have been kidnapped. Harry is facing dissension in his ranks. As time ticks by, the pressure is building, and John may just have a plan to end the whole thing now…or else put a target on all of their backs.

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 FOC DATE: AUGUST 5, 2024 PAGES: 36 FULL COLOR

$5.99 MATURE

SOUL TAKER #3 (OF 6)

AUTHORS: THOMAS E. SNIEGOSKI &

JEANNINE ACHESON

ARTIST: VALERIA BURZO

COLORIST: EMILIO LECCE

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

COVER ARTIST: MICHAEL STA. MARIA

LIFE, DEATH, AND THE HUNGER IN BETWEEN! Amara—the last of her kind—suspects that the bloodthirsty enemies who decimated

her people hundreds of years ago are back and hunting her once more. The urge

to run is strong, but Amara has finally found a place where she feels at peace. Does

she dare stay, potentially risking the lives of those she's grown to love, or does she

flee as she's done before to lose herself within the shadows of human civilization?

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 FOC DATE: AUGUST 19, 2024PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 MATURE

312

AUTHOR: RICHARD ASHLEY HAMILTON

ARTIST: PABLO ANDRÉS

COLORIST: SIMON ROBINS

LETTERER: DAVE LANPHEAR

SCOOP VOL. 2: BURIED LEADS — GRAPHIC NOVEL

SCOOP VOL. 1: BREAKING NEWS — GRAPHIC NOVEL AVAILABLE NOW

Sophie Cooper's first assignment: Uncovering South Florida's

supernatural secrets to save her family! See the start of

our teen journalist's mystery as Sophie and WMIA 7 News

investigate alligator people, fugitive fashion models and

mad scientists who put the "dead" in DEADLINE!

RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

FOC DATE: AUGUST 12, 2024

PAGES: 92 FULL COLOR $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

KEEP DIGGING FOR THE TRUTH! Sophie Cooper's life has only gotten more

complicated since she exposed a paranormal

conspiracy involving time-travel, murder and flying

saucers deep in the Everglades.

Now Sophie must balance a TV news internship,

high school, an upcoming Quinceñera, her first love

triangle—oh, and she's just been asked by a disgraced

celebrity to help find his ex-wife's "real killer."

Y'know, typical teenage stuff for Miami's

sophomore sci-fi sleuth…

