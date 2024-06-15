Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: flash gordon, mad cave
Flash Gordon Quarterly in Mad Cave Studios' September 2024 Solicits
Flash Gordon Quarterly, Revolution 9, The Body Trade, Dark Empty Void and Prairie Gods in Mad Cave September 2024 Solicits
Mad Cave launched Flash Gordon Quarterly #1, as well as Revolution 9 #1 by Mark London and Carlos Reno, The Body Trade #1 by Zac Thompson and Jok, Dark Empty Void #1 by Zack Kaplan and Chris Shenan and Prairie Gods #1 by Shane Connery Volk in their September 2024 solicits and solicitations, alongside Flash Gordon #2, Defenders Of The Earth #2, Gatchaman #3, Gatchaman: Galactor #3, Dick Tracy #5, Galaxy Of Madness #3, Kosher Mafia #2, The Last Wardens #3, Mugshots #3, Soul Taker #3 and Scoop Vol. 2.
FLASH GORDON QUARTERLY #1
AUTHORS: DENNIS CULVER, MARC ANDREYKO, JAMES III
ARTISTS: VARIOUS
COLORISTS: VARIOUS
LETTERERS: VARIOUS
COVER A: STEFANO SIMEONE COVER B: FILYA BRATUKHIN & JASON WORDIE
ALL-NEW SPECIALS FEATURING A MULTIVERSE OF STORIES!
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 5, 2024
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $5.99 TEEN
"The Fall of King Vultan" expands upon Mad Cave Studios' Flash Gordon ongoing series with a father-and-son tale that brings deadly mercenaries to Sky City—it's fight or flight in more ways than one! This issue also features two "Flash Fiction" stories—wholly original takes on the classic character and his companions. "Flash Gordon and the Madness of M'nngh" is the first in a series of horror-themed shorts that would make Lovecraft proud. Another tale provides an interpretation in a genre you never would've guessed!
REVOLUTION 9 #1 (OF 4)
AUTHOR: MARK LONDON
ARTIST: CARLOS RENO
COLORIST: JAO CANOLA
LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE
KILL ONE TO SAVE THE MANY! After years as an assassin for the Order of Nine—an ancient order dating back almost 3,000 years—Velveteen has turned her back on the very organization that saved her. Tasked with the murder of otherwise innocent hacker Jasper Dean, she sets off to save his life and discover the terrible secret that marked him for death. With the entire Order after them, Velveteen and Jasper must escape their grasp and prevent them from toppling society as we know it. Revolution 9 is the first thrilling title in Underworld, an all-new universe created by Mark London (Hunt. Kill. Repeat., Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). Each miniseries set within can be savored as a standalone serial, while serving as a stepping stone towards ENDLESS NIGHT, the must-read crossover guaranteed to blow your mind in 2025!
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
COVER A: ROSSI GIFFORD COVER B: RAYMUND BERMUDEZ & SEBASTIAN CHENG
THE BODY TRADE #1(OF 5)
AUTHOR: ZAC THOMPSON
ARTIST: JOK
LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU
IT ISN'T ILLEGAL, BUT IT IS INHUMANE. Kim Krilic is a divorced ex-con who's trying to atone. However, his short temper tends to get the best of him. When he
returns to Florida to bury his estranged son. He's sickened to find an empty grave. His son's remains were sold into "The Body Trade". Armed with righteous fury, Kim sets out to reclaim his child's corpse. But one act of vengeance causes everything to spiral out of control. The Body Trade is an unrelenting revenge story set against the backdrop of America's aftermarket for dead bodies. Critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Blow Away, Into The Unbeing) and star artist Jok (In Hell We Fight) team up for this neo-noir crime thriller rife with bloodshed and brutality, in the tradition of Blue Ruin and Hell or High Water!
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
COVER A: JOK COVER B: JACOB PHILLIPS
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 18, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 19, 2024
DARK EMPTY VOID #1 (OF 5)
THERE'S NO ESCAPING ITS PULL! Scientists have created a stable, microscopic black hole in a secret underground compound, but when they lose control, the black hole spews out a cosmic maelstrom, strange dangerous creatures, and most surprisingly…a mysterious human teenage girl. Now, a depressed but brilliant psychologist must help her estranged husband and the other scientists solve the mystery and close the black hole before it consumes all of Earth. Dare to witness a cosmic horror series that will amaze and terrify you, with hit comic creator Zack Kaplan (Kill All Immortals, Beyond Real, Mindset), fan-favorite artist Chris Shehan (The Autumnal, House of Slaughter), rising star colorist Francesco Segala (Nights, House of Slaughter) and Ringo-nominated letterer Justin Birch (Road of Bones, House of Slaughter).
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 12, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
AUTHOR: ZACK KAPLAN
ARTIST: CHRIS SHEHAN
COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA
LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH
COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN COVER B: CHRISTIAN WARD
PRAIRIE GODS #1 (OF 5)
AUTHOR & ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK
EVERY SMALL TOWN HAS ITS SECRETS. Created by the artist of Nottingham, Prairie Gods is The Twilight Zone meets Sin City. Each self-contained issue centers
on supernatural events and characters in and around the small prairie town of Broadacres. The series will resonate
with fans of Hellboy, while the shifting genres and themes will appeal to fans of Westerns, crime, racecar movies, lost
treasure serials, and war stories—with a dose of action throughout.
The first exhilarating story features Freddy Davis, a champion race car driver, who has returned home to Broadacres. He
buys the abandoned speedway intending to race its only undefeated driver: the Devil himself.PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
COVER A: SHANE CONNERY VOLK COVER B: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 5, 2024
FLASH GORDON #2(ONGOING)
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 5, 2024
AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS
ARTIST: WILL CONRAD
COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE
LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO
COVER B: FRAZER IRVING (CONNECTING)
COVER A: WILL CONRAD
ESCAPE FROM PLANET DEATH! Flash Gordon is trapped on Planet Death—a place known for fighting, fear, and eventual demise. He needs to get off-planet to save Dale from assassination, but a gauntlet of guards, creatures, and old acquaintances stands in his way. The exhilarating second issue of the hit ongoing series!
DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #2 (OF 8)
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN
AUTHOR: DAN DIDIO
ARTIST: JIM CALAFIORE
LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL
COVER B: DJORDJE DJOKOVIC ACTION FIGURE VARIANT
COVER A: JIM CALAFIORE
A NEW PHANTOM RISES! A new combatant lurks deep within the jungle— familiar but different. The Council of Phantoms has chosen a new heir with a different form of justice. Meanwhile, Kro-Tan's sphere of influence is growing, and his grip is tightening. It's clear that times have changed, and new threats challenge these heroes on a deeper and more personal level…
PAGES: 28 $4.99 FULL COLOR TEEN
GATCHAMAN #3 (ONGOING)
AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN
ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA
COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ
LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 12, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN
JUN THE SWAN GOES BEHIND ENEMY LINES Posing as an agent of Galactor, Jun embarks on a dangerous mission. Her objectives: locate the enemy's secret headquarters and facilitate the rescue of the scientists-turned-hostage. The
rest of the team eagerly awaits her findings to provide backup, but a much bigger threat requires their aid. So many villains, so little time!
COVER C: FRANCINE DELGADO RETAILER INCENTIVE
COVER B: SANFORD GREENE (CONNECTING)
COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA
GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR #3 (OF 4)
AUTHOR: STEVE ORLANDO
ARTIST: KATH LOBO
LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
NOT OVER YET! After a battle with Skywolf, Berg Katse is near death and in excruciating pain. The Lobos have bitten deep, but he isn't one to give up so easily. It's time to show this mafia pack of wolves the true meaning of being an alpha. The action and intrigue continue in a thrilling third issue!
DICK TRACY #5 (ONGOING)
AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA & MICHAEL MORECI
ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES
COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT
LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN
THE HIGH-OCTANE FINALE TO THE FIRST DICK TRACY ADVENTURE! Dick Tracy's world is crumbling, and the iconic detective in yellow isn't sure where to turn or who to trust! As the City is engulfed in a vengeance-fueled gang war, Tracy must come to terms with a shocking betrayal–one that will turn his entire world upside down on the eve of his greatest battle and could cut down the hero and his friends before his career can get off the ground. Buckle up for the powerful conclusion to the first volume of Mad Cave's bestselling and acclaimed new series. We're just getting started!
COVER A: GERALDO BORGES
COVER B: BRENT SCHOONOVER (CONNECTING)
COVER C: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA RETAILER INCENTIVE*
GALAXY OF MADNESS #3 (OF 10)
THERE'S NO COMFORT IN THE TRUTH… The crew of the Verisimilitude are following a map that could reveal the secrets
of the universe…and what happened to Vigil's parents. As they follow this
lead, the ship is pulled to a mysterious planet and their bot Chippy seemingly
becomes possessed by someone or something that is leading them deeper
into the strange inner workings of the planet. Will this mysterious force be able
to answer Vigil's questions or will it raise even more?
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 12, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO
ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING
COLORIST: TAKI SOMA
LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ
KOSHER MAFIA #2(OF 5)
YOU RETIRE WHEN YOU'RE DEAD! Howard and Ephraim take the fight directly to the German American Bund,
hunting for answers. As Eph takes decisive action to stop an existential
threat to the Jewish community in Cleveland, Howard wrestles with his own
conscience when he comes face to face with an enemy.
AUTHOR: DAVID HAZAN
ARTIST: SAMI KIVELÄ
COLORIST: ELLIE WRIGHT
LETTERER: SIMON BOWLAND
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 18, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 19, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
THE LAST WARDENS #3 (OF 6)
AUTHORS: ELLIOT SPERL & AMIT TISHLER
ARTIST: RUI SILVEIRA
COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA
LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC
COVER ARTIST: ZACH HOWARD
IN THE JAWS OF DEATH! The Drifter turns Bleakwood into a gruesome hellscape, and the Wardens blame Danielle Pryer for their failure to stop it. But even after suffering major losses, Danielle refuses to let go and decides to confront her blighted sibling all on her own. RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 FOC DATE: AUGUST 26, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
$4.99 TEEN+
MUGSHOTS #3 (OF 4)
AUTHOR: JORDAN THOMAS
ARTIST: CHRIS MATTHEWS
LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI
SUN, SAND, AND SHOOTINGS BY THE SEASIDE. Adnan is gathering his soldiers. John is reeling from the revelation about why Grace may have been kidnapped. Harry is facing dissension in his ranks. As time ticks by, the pressure is building, and John may just have a plan to end the whole thing now…or else put a target on all of their backs.
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 FOC DATE: AUGUST 5, 2024 PAGES: 36 FULL COLOR $5.99 MATURE
$5.99 MATURE
SOUL TAKER #3 (OF 6)
AUTHORS: THOMAS E. SNIEGOSKI &
JEANNINE ACHESON
ARTIST: VALERIA BURZO
COLORIST: EMILIO LECCE
LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL
COVER ARTIST: MICHAEL STA. MARIA
LIFE, DEATH, AND THE HUNGER IN BETWEEN! Amara—the last of her kind—suspects that the bloodthirsty enemies who decimated
her people hundreds of years ago are back and hunting her once more. The urge
to run is strong, but Amara has finally found a place where she feels at peace. Does
she dare stay, potentially risking the lives of those she's grown to love, or does she
flee as she's done before to lose herself within the shadows of human civilization?
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 FOC DATE: AUGUST 19, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 MATURE
312
AUTHOR: RICHARD ASHLEY HAMILTON
ARTIST: PABLO ANDRÉS
COLORIST: SIMON ROBINS
LETTERER: DAVE LANPHEAR
SCOOP VOL. 2: BURIED LEADS — GRAPHIC NOVEL
SCOOP VOL. 1: BREAKING NEWS — GRAPHIC NOVEL AVAILABLE NOW
Sophie Cooper's first assignment: Uncovering South Florida's
supernatural secrets to save her family! See the start of
our teen journalist's mystery as Sophie and WMIA 7 News
investigate alligator people, fugitive fashion models and
mad scientists who put the "dead" in DEADLINE!
RELEASE DATE SEPTEMBER 11, 2024
FOC DATE: AUGUST 12, 2024
PAGES: 92 FULL COLOR $14.99 YOUNG ADULT
KEEP DIGGING FOR THE TRUTH! Sophie Cooper's life has only gotten more
complicated since she exposed a paranormal
conspiracy involving time-travel, murder and flying
saucers deep in the Everglades.
Now Sophie must balance a TV news internship,
high school, an upcoming Quinceñera, her first love
triangle—oh, and she's just been asked by a disgraced
celebrity to help find his ex-wife's "real killer."
Y'know, typical teenage stuff for Miami's
sophomore sci-fi sleuth…