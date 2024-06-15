Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dsltry, Joelle Jones, October 2024, ram v, september 2024

Ram V & Joelle Jones' Through Red Windows in Dstlry September Solicits

Dstlry has dropped its September 2024 solicits, including new series Through Red Windows by Ram V and Joelle Jones.

THROUGH RED WINDOWS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JOËLLE JONES (MR)

(W) Ram V (A/CA) Joëlle Jones

One of the hottest writers in comics, RAM V (The One Hand, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr) teams up with artist extraordinaire Joëlle Jone (Catwoman, Lady Killer) to tell a modern horror story that will leave you guessing until the bitter end! When ailing Plutocrat, Harlan Roderick, invites his young protégé Athul Laal to live at Roderick Place in downtown Manhattan, what Athul believes this to be his first step into the inner circle of the world's elite, soon turns into a living nightmare. Athul discovers that Harlan and his illness are inextricably connected to the 73-story building, in which, behind each door, lie secrets and monsters from both Harlan and Athul's own lives. Lala's ambition gets the better of him and the higher he climbs in the company (and the building!) the deeper and darker becomes the danger to his life….and maybe his soul. THROUGH RED WINDOWS is a pulse-pounding thriller loosely inspired by Edgar Allan Poe but with a very modern twist. Not for the feint of heart! Every single issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of WALL STREET, SUCCESSION, THE GAME, and CHANNEL ZERO. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

BIG BURN #2 (OF 3) CVR A LEE GARBETT

(W) Joe Henderson (A/CA) Lee Garbett

NEW SERIES CONTINUES from the Eisner-nominated creative team of SKYWARD! Owen's assembled his crew of the damned to steal their souls back. One problem: first, they need to rescue Carlie from the insane asylum. But what if she doesn't WANT to be rescued? And is there a traitor in their midst?? Joe Henderson, showrunner of the hit Netflix show Lucifer, and Lee Garbett, hot off his run on Uncanny Spider-man, continue their thrilling caper with the biggest stakes possible – one's very soul! Every single issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of OCEANS 11, INCEPTION, LUCIFER, OUT OF SIGHT. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024

LIFE #2 (OF 6) CVR A DANIJEL ZEZELJ (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarrello, Stephanie Phillips (A) Danijel Zezelj, Lee Loughridge (CA) Danijel Zezelj

THE HIT SCI-FI series from DSTLRY continues! Writers Brian Azzarello (THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER, 100 Bullets) and Stephanie Phillips (Grim, Harley Quinn) team up with artist Danijel Zezelj (Nostalgia) & colorist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class) to create a masterfully crafted flip book, housing two enthralling stories in one! Infamous thief Bobby Flame and his crew meet an unexpected hurdle while trying to rob a former prison planet… the prisoners are still alive more than 200 years later and immortality is not all that it's cracked up to be! Ravaged by time, the prisoners look like the monsters they were always accused of being, and they want Bobby's spaceship. With a way off the planet finally presenting itself after centuries, CJ and the other prisoners will stop at nothing to gain their freedom. LIFE is presented as a flip book, housing one story from two different points of view. A prison break and a heist both offer interlocking narratives, creating an immersive experience that will challenge your perceptions of justice while begging the immortal question, "Who really wants to live forever?" Every single issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of ALIENS, OCEAN'S ELEVEN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

WHITE BOAT #3 (OF 3) CVR A FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA (MR)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

The hit series from the acclaimed team behind Detective Comics and Night of the Ghoul comes to its dramatic conclusion! After learning the dark secrets of the mysterious island, Lee is left to decide if he wants to join these cosmic cultists or make a break for freedom. But when he's unwilling to leave his metamorphic monster of a brother behind, he will make a fateful decision that might save their necks but doom the entire planet! WHITE BOAT reunites Scott Snyder, the visionary writer who redefined comic book dread with Wytches and introduced Batman into a terrifying, cerebral era reunites with modern noir master Francesco Francavilla for a white-knuckle descent into Lovecraftian maritime madness! Every single issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of HEREDITARY, THE HOST, JURASSIC PARK & THE ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU. Retail:

$8.99 In-Store Date: 9/25/2024

GONE #1 B&W LCSD EDITION (MR)

(W/A/CA) Jock

This Local Comic Shop Day, experience the acclaimed masterpiece GONE #1 like never before. DSTLRY proudly brings you a unique, limited-edition black and white version that highlights Jock's stunning line work. This all black and white edition strips away the colors, providing a fresh perspective on the narrative and artwork, emphasizing the meticulous line work that Jock is renowned for. The GONE #1 Black and White LCSD Edition will be printed to order and is available only to participating retailers. A must-have for collectors and fans alike, don't miss your chance to own this one of a kind artifact from the bestselling series. Visit your local comic shop on September 28, 2024 to secure your copy! Retail: $20.00 In-Store Date: 9/25/2024

GONE #1 OVERSIZED RESERVE EDITION HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Jock

Experience the thrilling debut of the first series from DSTLRY like never before, as Gone #1 is presented in this stunning oversized hardcover edition with interior pages on uncoated stock. This sensational debut issue features Jock, the Eisner Award-winning artist of Snow Angels and Batman: One Dark Knight, writing and drawing a creator-owned project for the first time. Features: Oversized hardcover perfect for collectors. Bonus content: sketches, commentary, and more. Dive into the captivating world of Gone #1 with this special limited oversized edition. Retail: $40.00 In-Store Date: 9/25/2024

SOMNA #1 OVERSIZED RESERVE EDITION HC (MR)

(W) Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay (A) Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay (CA) Becky Cloonan

Experience the Eisner-nominated series like never before, as SOMNA #1 is presented in this stunning oversized hardcover edition with interior pages on uncoated stock. 2023's sensational debut issue features Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay collaborating together for the first time – weaving a tale of gothic horror set during the witch hunts in a 1600s English village. Features: Oversized hardcover perfect for collectors. Bonus content: sketches, commentary, and more. Dive into the dark, enchanting world of SOMNA #1 in this special limited oversized edition. An Eisner-nominated series that will captivate you from start to finish. Retail: $40.00 In-Store Date: 9/25/2024

BLASFAMOUS COVER GALLERY (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Mirka Andolfo, Artgerm, Tula Lotay, Sweeney Boo, and More (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

Immerse yourself in the dazzling and darkly comedic world of Blasfamous with this exclusive 64-page cover gallery, showcasing every captivating cover from the critically acclaimed series by international superstar Mirka Andolfo. Witness the visual evolution of Blasfamous through the stunning artwork of Mirka Andolfo and interpretations by over 15 other talented artists, including ARTGERM, TULA LOTAY, and SWEENEY BOO. Each cover, from the vibrant to the macabre, weaves together the intricate and mesmerizing tapestry of the series, making this gallery a must-have for dedicated fans and new readers alike. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of the captivating world of Blasfamous, where music, mysticism, and the battle for supremacy collide in a visually stunning and narratively intense collection. Retail: $10.00 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024

