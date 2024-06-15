Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: brian k vaughan, fiona staples, saga

Brian K Vaughan & Fiona Staples' Saga #69 Issue Will Be The Sex Issue

Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples' comic book Saga has gone all out for issue sixty-nine as part of Image Comics's September 2024 solicits.

One might ask which issue of Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples' comic book Saga is not a sex issue? But with Saga #69, they have gone all out with this cover, as part of Image Comics's September 2024 solicits and solicitations. I am reminded of when I was a radio advertising copywriter, writing for Lisa Tarbuck's dulcet tones for Clorox, a car cleaning equipment company, that included an inordinate number of gearsticks being rubbed. It was rejected by the official clearance, the RACC, with a note from one Al Damon stating "Richard, in order for this to be a double entendre, it must have more than one meaning." And I get that feeling looking at the solicitation for Saga #69 which reads "Old allies explore new positions" and will be published on the 25th of September.

SAGA #69

STORY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART | COVER FIONA STAPLES

Old allies explore new positions.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

It comes as Tini Howard's run on Catwoman stops at #68 in September and I get the feeling that DC Comics missed a trick there. Well, where DC fails to tread, Saga jumps in with massive hobnail boots, before removing them to slip under silk sheets.

Saga by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples, published by Image Comics in 2012 depicts a husband and wife, Alana and Marko, from long-warring extraterrestrial races, fleeing authorities from both sides of a galactic war as they struggle to care for their daughter, Hazel, born in the first issue and who occasionally narrates the series as an unseen adult. Described as Romeo and Juliet with the house of Star Wars versus the house of Game of Thrones and is currently planned to last 108 issues.

