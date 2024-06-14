Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dan didio, nightwing

Dan DiDio Returns To DC Comics For Unfinished Business With Nightwing

Dan DiDio returns to DC Comics for a Nightwing story with artist Maria Sanapo, as seen in DC's September 2024 solicitations.

Article Summary Former DC Publisher Dan DiDio returns to pen a Nightwing story.

Artist Maria Sanapo teams up with DiDio in DC's new horror anthology.

DiDio revisits his past musings of potentially killing Nightwing.

"I Knew What You Did Last Crisis" to feature multidimensional crises.

Dan DiDio was Publisher of DC Comics. Then he wasn't. Then he was Publisher at Frank Miller Presents. Then that went away. Now he is back at DC. For a one-off story in the upcoming comedy anthology DC's I Knew What You Did Last Crisis with artist Maria Sanapo, as seen in DC's September 2024 solicits and solicitations. He tells Bleeding Cool "They made me an offer I couldn't refuse. Had some unfinished business with Nightwing."

For those who don't know, when he was publisher, Dan DiDio planned for Nightwing to be killed off in the Infinite Crisis comic. It didn't happen. But he did have the habit of bringing it up at a possibility at every comic con panel he ever did, just to bait the faithful to get folk frothing. Looks like he's back at DC and, once again, he only has Dick on his mind.

DC'S I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST CRISIS #1

Written by DAN DiDIO, REX OGLE, DAVE WIELGOSZ, RACHEL PINNELAS, MATTHEW LEVINE, and others

Art by M.L. SANAPO, ADAM GRAPHITE, SID KOTIAN, WILL ROBSON,

JORDI TARRAGONA, and others

Cover by DAN HIPP Variant covers by EJIKURE and NICOLA SCOTT

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | Variant $9.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 10/2/24

In the blackest night, when the darkness feels infinite, the very fabric of the universe begins to tear…as every major crisis in DCU history rises once again! These eight chilling tales, set during the events of crises past, serve to warn you, dear reader: when in crisis, watch your back. In the fractured world of Flashpoint, Professor Pyg is stalking Gotham City's nightclubs, sniffing out victims! During Blackest Night, Scarecrow lurks outside a movie theater, recruiting new test subjects to perfect his fear toxin! Even heroes like Nightwing aren't safe when his death might just have the power to reverse the damage of Infinite Crisis! All these, plus new stories from Crisis on Infinite Earths, Millennium, Zero Hour, The Final Night, and Final Crisis are collected in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, a deadly new horror anthology coming to haunt you this fall!

