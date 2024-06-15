Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: scout comics, september 2024

Kerpow, Mitch & Sidney Hammer in Scout Comics September 2024 Solicits

Scout Comics launches Kerpow #1 by Tom Fyans and Julio Brilha, Mitch #1 by Maxim Simic and Sidney Hammer #1 by Massacre.

Article Summary Scout Comics unveils Kerpow #1, exploring a tale of vengeance and criminal empires.

Comedy and sci-fi meet in Mitch #1, an adventure with an anthropomorphic lead.

Sidney Hammer #1 delivers hammer-swinging action and dark secrets.

Diverse September 2024 lineup includes horror, fantasy, and space exploration comics.

Scout Comics is starting to ramp up its publishing plans, in the light of some major falling out with creatives earlier in the year. Launching Kerpow #1 by Tom Fyans and Julio Brilha, Mitch #1 by Maxim Simic and Sidney Hammer #1 by Massacre in their September 2024 solicits and solicitations.

KERPOW #1

WRITER | TOM FYANS

ARTIST | JULIO BRILHA

COVER A | JULIO BRILHA

COVER B | CARLOS NIETO

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/18/2024

FOC DATE | 8/12/2024

Brand new series for fans of WANTED & KICK-ASS! After witnessing his father, a low-level henchman, accidentally kill

the world's greatest hero and sidekick duo, young Jacob grows up traumatized and scarred. Years later, following a

failed assassination attempt on his father, Jacob is almost killed. Waking up in hospital, Jacob finds he is now

haunted by an impossible apparition—the murdered sidekick. Together they will attempt to bring down his father's

criminal empire.

LOOP #2

MR

WRITER | EL TORRER

ARTIST | RUBEN GIL

COVER | RUBEN GIL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/25/2024

FOC DATE | 8/12/2024

DARK HARBOR – A gripping tale of terror and survival in the aftermath of tragedy. Becky, hiding amidst the horror of

a school shooting, fights for her life as friends fall around her. Ellie, a survivor haunted by relentless visions, sees the

dead bodies accumulating in the school's dark corridors. In this stark and poignant narrative, 'The Loop' explores the

harrowing impact of violence on the living… and the dead.



MITCH #1

NONSTOP

WRITER | MAXIM SIMIC

ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC

COVER | MAXIM SIMIC

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/4/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

Fans of HELLBOY and HOWARD THE DUCK will love this amazing comic series! "Mitch" mixes comedy, science fiction

and urban fantasy, with character Mitch as the anthropomorphic lead, juxtaposed to the seemingly realistic world of

the late 90s. It's chunky Roger Rabbit with a bad temper meets Indiana Jones, set in a Sam Raimi's looking cityscape.

It's a story about one furry guy on a quest to find his true origins, unintentionally stumbling into adventure, mystery,

and a secret ongoing extraterrestrial conflict over Earth and its unsuspecting occupants. Enjoy this world premiere

first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!

MISSION APPLESEED #2

WRITER | LESA MILLER, TRENT MILLER

ARTIST | DAVID ANTÓN GOMIS PUSTE

COVER | JOE BOCARDO

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/11/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

If you like STAR TREK and enjoyed Apple TV's SILO, then you will love MISSION APPLESEED. The intergalactic

Mission Appleseed to perpetuate humankind by seeding the stars continues, leaping ahead twenty two years.

Children no more, Alex, Gem and Goldie prepare to embark on the colonizing quest for which they've prepared their

entire lives. With Raj complicit, Gem's dark secret is revealed and the idyllic repetition of the next phase of the

Mission is shattered by sabotage, implicating the sinister embedded terrorist group known only as Awake. Treachery

forever alters the latest iteration of the Mission, tearing lifelong lovers apart and plunging their Mission

into uncertainty.

ROMAN RITUAL #3

MR

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | JAIME MARTÍNEZ

COVER | JAIME MARTÍNEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/11/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

DARK HARBOR – Priest John Brennan unravels the gruesome truth behind the Pope's possession. Amidst a Vatican in

turmoil, the crisis escalates and shakes the whole Catholic Church. As Brennan confronts the unspeakable horror

lurking inside the Church itself, prepare for a harrowing descent into a realm where faith meets the darkest abyss.

SIDNEY HAMMER #1

WRITER | MASSACRE

ARTIST | MASSACRE

COVER A | MASSACRE

COVER B | PABLO COLLAR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/11/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

She's not your average journalist. She's got a magic hammer, and she knows how to use it! Join Sidney as she battles

gruesome ratzis and uncovers dark secrets involving bionic monkeys in this pulse-pounding, action-packed comic

series. Designed for fans of trashy movies, this is your ticket to over-the-top, monster-smashing mayhem. Hold on

tight–it's Hammer time!

AMERICAN CHOP SUEY TP

WRITER | AARON WALTHER

ARTIST | ED BICKFORD

COVER | ED BICKFORD

FULL COLOR | 152 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/25/2024

FOC DATE | 8/19/2024

Having mastered the art of Origami, Tofu the Rabbit goes on a quest to learn the secrets of perfect scrapbooking from

Princess Snowpea. Along the way, he battles a troupe of Ninja Scouts in training, mentors a wrestling bear, and tries to

avoid the Evil Ferret, but when Tofu's rival, Dark Miso, kidnaps Princess Snowpea for his own nefarious purposes, Tofu

and his new friends must band together to pull off a daring and comedic rescue.

BURNING MAID #4

WRITER | ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI AND

ROBERT XAVIER MOLINARI

ARTIST | LUCA PANCIROLI

COVER | LUCA PANCIROLI

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/25/2024

FOC DATE | 8/19/2024

DARK HARBOR – Historical Horror. The endgame is upon us! Jehanne D'Arc is led to the stake while Val and Franco

set in motion a desperate rescue attempt. Meanwhile, the Shepherd clashes with the Burning Maid, locked in a death

struggle with Jehanne's immortal soul in the balance. Can Michael the Archangel lead the forces of France to the

rescue or will history repeat itself in all its horrific brutality?

CATRINA'S CARAVAN TP

MR

WRITER | HÉCTOR RODRÍGUEZ III, CYNTIA PELAYO, V. CASTRO, DAVID

BOWLES

ARTIST | GUILLERMO VILLARREAL, ELIANA FALCÓN, CHEMA

COVER | ARIEL MEDEL

FULL COLOR | 80 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/18/2024

FOC DATE | 8/12/2024

CHISPA – Catrina's Caravan is a horror anthology series featuring stories by the best Latinx writers of horror as told by

Catrina, a suspicious harbinger of darkness on the run from a violent priest. In three harrowing tales by Latino authors,

we peer into the dark corners of the modern world and witness a horrifying, winged retribution for those who abuse

refugees at the border. Crafted in the tradition of great horror comics anthologies, this spine-tingling new series taps

into the particular darkness of Latino cultures, drawing forth a rich fount of horror with textures and nuance that will

reward readers in the know and make fans of those who don't.

CHARM CITY #3

MR

WRITER | JOSH EISERIKE

ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

COVER | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/18/2024

FOC DATE | 8/12/2024

Still grieving the shocking murder of her brother, excommunicated witch Alyssia Singer comes face-to-face with the

Carver, the serial killer stalking Baltimore's underground witching community. And just when it looks like she'll be

his next victim, help comes from an unexpected ally: Alyssia's estranged sister, Joelle. But is Joelle friend… or foe?

Either way, Alyssia's going to have to face some shocking secrets as the Carver sharpens his knife to kill again…

CISSY #2

2ND PRINTING

WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER

ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN, MOLINA GONZALES

COVER | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

FULL COLOR | 36 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/25/2024

FOC DATE | 8/19/2024

2nd printing! Fans of THE CHNRONICLES OF NARNIA and STUFF OF LEGEND will love this new series! Gabriel and

Cissy are in the Dark Lands—a once beautiful place that has now been reduced to a hellscape ravaged by a disease

called The Lament. While Cissy starts to teach Gabriel how to navigate the horrors of the Dark Lands, he realizes the

key to their success in finding Maddy will be to reassemble his old military unit. First up is Brambles who was left

stationed in the Forest From The Trees.

COMMERCIAL SPACE #1 ONESHOT

WRITER | LESA MILLER, TRENT MILLER

ARTIST | MICHELA CACCIATORE

COVER A | EMANUELE SIMONCINI

COVER B | MICHELA CACCIATORE

FULL COLOR | 60 PAGES | $6.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/25/2024

FOC DATE | 8/19/2024

Fans of THE OFFICE and PARKS & RECREATION will love this new comic. It's an oversized one shot for a discounted

price! Welcome to the Sun N Fun office park! The somewhat true* story of Blake and Katie, a thirty-something couple who inherit a rundown office park in rural Florida. Stuck with a gaggle of wacky tenants—and a marginally sane

handyman—they must find a way to turn things around fast. The rent is due and the clock is ticking. Can they turn a

profit and avoid foreclosure before the inmates take over the asylum?!

CROSS COUNTRY #3

MR

WRITER | BEN PETERSON

ARTIST | JOHN GROSJEAN

COVER | JOHN GROSJEAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/18/2024

FOC DATE | 8/12/2024

DARK HARBOR – Billy has been shot! After being kidnapped, a young girl named Klara freed him, sharing his desire to

escape. Now, our heroes find themselves stuck between a gun and an open road filled with angry cops. What difficult

choices must Chuck Butcher make to save his friends and continue his trek to Chicago? The cross-country trip

continues, with Exit Three!

DIVINE POWER MADE ME #3

WRITER | TOM DROGALIS

ARTIST | FEDERICO GUILLEN

COVER | FEDERICO GUILLEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/11/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

Virgil finds himself standing in awe before a mysterious three-faced being, the creature who rescued him from the

maw of a translucent monster. Who is this mysterious creature, and what is its purpose in crossing paths with Virgil?

Unravel the captivating tale straight from the sacred pages of Virgil's religious text, "Divine Power Made Me."

DUSK TP VOL 1

WRITER | ALEX SEGURA, ELIZABETH LITTLE

ARTIST | DAVID HAHN

COVER | DAVID HAHN

FULL COLOR | 148 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/25/2024

FOC DATE | 8/19/2024

Blackstone—a city whose history dates back to the earliest days of our nation. Below its abandoned skyscrapers and

crumbling colonial architecture, beneath the buzzing lights and ragged billboards, the metropolis is propped up by

corruption and fear. Blackstone public defender Jaime Nuñez—former baseball hero, now a divorced dad—is always

trying to do his best. But the criminal justice system is not without limits. When Jaime comes into an unexpected

fortune and some surprising, super heroic tools, he discovers there might be another, more direct way to do some

actual good in the world. But can the masked man known only as The Dusk push back against decades of entrenched

corruption without compromising his commitment to social justice?

GREYLOCK #3

WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY

ARTIST | ATAGUN ILHAN

COVER | ATAGUN ILHAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/18/2024

FOC DATE | 8/12/2024

DARK HARBOR – Now in development for TV! The Greylock has captured his quarry, but was it too easy? The

Mindwitch pleads her case, but with her telepathy can she be trusted? With a king's ransom on the line Greylock has

put a target on his back by capturing the Mindwitch. Just how far will these hunters and mercenaries go for a payday?

MULLET COP #1

SCOUT LEGACY ED

WRITER | TOM LINTERN

ARTIST | TOM LINTERN

COVER | TOM LINTERN

FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/4/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! In development for an

adulat animated show! Fans of PAUL BLART MALL COP and EASTBOUND AND DOWN will love this incredibly original

comic series by the extremely talented Tom Lintern! After a near-death experience, a mall cop goes undercover as a

manager at an all-you-can-eat buffet. With the help of his coworkers and a supercomputer/microwave called M.I.T.T.

(Mall Industries Two Thousand), he takes on crime boss Robogrannie and her gang of thugs!

MOM BREAKS THE INTERNET

#1

NONSTOP

WRITER | JAY SANDLIN

ARTIST | PATRICK MULHOLLAND

COVER | PATRICK MULHOLLAND

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/4/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

Fans of HACKERS & SWORDFISH will love this series! Barbie Reed gets laid off from her computer programming job

the same day her fifteen-year-old daughter Penny is arrested at a peaceful protest. When Barbie picks her up from

jail, she has no idea what happened to Penny at the demonstration. Fed up with playing by the rules, Barbie rallies

tech-savvy moms with a radical plan to force the world to change. Enjoy this world premiere first issue of this

NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!

ROGUES #4

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | PABLO COLLAR

COVER | PABLO COLLAR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/18/2024

FOC DATE | 8/12/2024

Bram and Weasel plunge into the forsaken Crypt of the Gods in search of a library (also forsaken) concealing the

dreaded Necronomicon. As Lovecraftian horrors spill into Gerada and beyond, the duo embarks on a wild and

whimsical romp. Get ready for a thrilling escapade, where swordplay meets cosmic chaos in a city besieged by

the unspeakable!

REST IN PEACE TP THE YULE GHOUL

WRITER | TYLER HAM

ARTIST | FIRULAS ILUSTRA

COVER | FIRULAS ILUSTRA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/11/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

What would you do if your favorite holiday was supposed to be Halloween, but it was really Christmas? That question

has been on Ghoul's mind! In this standalone follow-up to Rest in Peace, the Ghoul, unable to keep his Christmas spirit to himself, decides to throw his first-ever haunted holiday party. All monsters are invited! He dresses his tomb in the

finest decorations, from Santa hats on the skulls to hanging bats on the tree. There may even be some mistletoe! Will

his monster pals show up? It's candy canes and candy brains for Ghoul and his friends this holiday season!

The Yule Ghoul is the second in the Rest in Peace series of picture books for children ages 3+ by Tyler Ham.

8X8 PICTURE BOOK

THIRTEEN ORIGINS MOLT #1 ONE SHOT

WRITER | LAURA GALÁN-WELLS

ARTIST | WREN RÍOS

COVER | WREN RÍOS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/25/2024

FOC DATE | 8/19/2024

CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of

Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. Óscar Ramírez

shares his birthday with his abuelo Ishmael, and on his eighteenth, Óscar does a traditional hikuri dance to honor his

abuelo and the ancestral connections he has. He's shocked when his abuelo takes him aside and tells him he's a

chispa, a tausiya, a shaman for the gods who can manipulate people's perceptions of reality and give them visions. At

the same time, oil is discovered in a nearby park. The municipality decides to close and sell it to businessmen, l

eaving the entire community with nowhere to gather. To save his beloved community park from destruction, Óscar

needs to figure out how best to use his unique spark.

THIRTEEN ORIGINS THE BLUE DEER #1 ONESHOT

WRITER | DAVID BOWLES

ARTIST | ARMANDO ZANKER

COVER | ARMANDO ZANKER

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/11/2024

FOC DATE | 8/5/2024

CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of

Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers.Leya Pelayo is

someone with a deep connection to her home: her parents, now dead, raised her in it, and even now as she finishes

high school her grandmothers live and work in their home with her. They have always rented from an old family friend,

but when he passes away, his son presents them with an eviction notice right on Leya's eighteenth birthday. Now,

Leya must try to save the home that she's always lived in by raising the money to buy it and discover if her newfound

ability to change her appearance and 'molt' might help her do just that.

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #2 MR

WRITER | SHAWN GABBORIN

ARTIST | CARLOS LÓPEZ

COVER | CARLOS LÓPEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 9/25/2024

FOC DATE | 8/19/2024

DARK HARBOR – A coming of age Werewolf tale! Smell the air. Filter out the extra scents, the pine, the flowers. Find

the sweat, the perfume. You got it? Good. The hunt begins. But a father and son realize they don't see eye to eye

anymore.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!