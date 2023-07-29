Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Miyuli, Remove term: Morgana And Oz. Webtoon Unscrolled Morgana And Oz, Webtoon, Webtoon Unscrolled

Miyuli's Morgana And Oz Gets a Publishing Deal From Webtoon Unscrolled

Miyuli's Morgana And Oz, a YA fantasy romance adventureon Webtoon that pits witch against vampire, has been picked up for print publication

Miyuli's Morgana And Oz, a YA fantasy romance adventure that pits witch against vampire, published on the Webtoon digital streaming publisher and distributor, with 1.2 million subscribers and almost 50 million reads on Webtoon's North American English platform alone.

"What happens when a struggling witch meets an angsty vampire? Either love or war. Morgana belongs to a long line of witches, and Oz to the rival vampire clan. After a chance encounter… and maybe a few stray spells… these two need to find a way to work together, or risk all-out war between coven and clan."

And now Webtoon Unscrolled, the graphic novel imprint at Wattpad Webtoon Book Group, and courtesy of its Executive Editor Bobbie Chase has acquired world rights to publish Miyuli's Morgana And Oz with a first book scheduled for August 2024. Miyuli represented themselves in this 2-book deal.

Webtoon Unscrolled is a print graphic novel imprint from Wattpad Webtoon Book Group, a part of Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, with Bobbie Chase as its Executive Editor. Bobbie Chase is the former VP Global Publishing & Digital Strategy at DC Comics where she launched the company's graphic novel imprint aimed at middle-grade and YA readers, and was an Editor-in-Chief at Marvel Comics during the nineties.

Webtoon claims over 85 million readers around the world, is headquartered in Korea with an entertainment division in Los Angeles and is now under the umbrella of Korean company Naver. Webtoon Unscrolled's first wave of books included Tower of God by SIU, which has 3.5 million subscribers and 4.5 billion reads worldwide, and True Beauty by Yaongyi, which has 6.5 million subscribers and 5.1 billion reads, as well as Doom Breaker, Cursed Princess Club, Boyfriends, and Everything Is Fine. They currently plan to publish 24 series a year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!