Hello Darkness & EC Comics on Cover of Next Week's Diamond Previews

The May edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on Wednesday, the 1st of May ahead of Free Comic Book Day and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning July 2024. Those who are still with Diamond, that is. And a few who, weirdly aren't but still come in through the back door. And for that week, that means highlighting two anthology books, with big-name comic book creators, Hello Darkness from Boom Studios by Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Martín Morazzo, Ryan Sook, Andy Lanning, Steve Orlando, Michael Conrad, John Arcudi, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Letizia Cadonici, Genevieve Valentine, Werther Dell'Edera, Brian Azzarello, Liana Kangas, Sarah Gailey, James Tynion IV, Cullen Bunn, Sas Milledge, Francesco Francavilla, and R.L. Stine. And Epitaphs From The Abyss, the EC Comics revival from Oni Press, by Jason Aaron, Brian Azzarello, Rodney Barnes, Corinna Bechko, Cullen Bunn, Christopher Cantwell, Cecil Castellucci, Chris Condon, Joshua Hale Fialkov, J. Holtham, Jeff Jensen, Matt Kindt, Sean Lewis, Stephanie Phillips, Jay Stephens, Zac Thompson, Ben H. Winters, Kano, Peter Krause, Leomacs, Malachi Ward, Dustin Weaver, Rian Hughes and more.

With a new story arc for Robert E. Howard''s barbarian beginning in Titan Comics' Conan the Barbarian #13 on the cover of the Customer Order Forms.

Diamond's Gems of the Month are:

BOOM! Studios' Hello Darkness #1 and Sea Magic #1

Dynamite Entertainment's The Powerpuff Girls #1and Thundercats: Cheetara #1

Image Comics' All the Things We Didn't Do Last Night One-Shot and Witchblade #1

Marvel Comics' Alien Vs Avengers #1

Titan Comics' Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus #1 and Conan the Barbarian #13

Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' Life Is a Dream GN ( and Trese Volumes 1-6 Box Set Signed Edition

Archie Comics' Chilling Adventures Presents… Truth or Dare One-Shot

Massive Publishing's Luchaverse: The Catalyst #1 and Ramgod #1

Zenescope Entertainment's Man Goat and The Bunnyman: Beware the Pigman #1

