Moira MacTaggert Is The Worst Mother In the World (X-Spoilers)

Okay, this is going to be a hard one. Proteus or Kevin MacTaggert, is the son of Moira MacTaggert. conceived after she was raped and beaten by her husband Joseph Mactaggert, Bringing him up at her Mutant Research Centre on Muir Island, she was forced to confine him when his mutant abilities became dangerous to those around him, including Moira.

Labelled Mutant X, and then calling himself Proteus, Kevin later escaped and possessed nearby bodies, burning them out, and fighting the X-Men who tried to stop him, even threatening his own mother in the process.

He was later killed by Colossus, though he was recreated a number of times since. Moira also looked into the possibility of cloning him back to life. Too soon, Moira=, too soon, that would have to wait for Krakoa.

But in one recreation between those times, Proteus claimed that he was only really ten years old in the original encounter with the X-Men, and couldn't be accountable for his actions.

Making Colossus a child killer into the bargain, but also underlining that Proteus as an adult is not who he was as a child. At this point Moira MacTaggert was believed dead, so we didn't hear from her. In reality, she was hiding out and not speaking to her son.

Now of course, Moira MacTaggert's life has been reinterpreted by House Of X as if it were all planned after many, many times reliving her life over and over again, to create the island of Krakoa, bring resurrection to the X-Men and preserve a mutant island paradise, and in the future save the whole Earth. Proteus is one of Teh Five, the five mutants who keep resurrecting the mutants of Krakoa, an integral part of the whole system. Krakoa needs Proteus to exist.

Moira has now been excluded from the paradise she helped create, no longer a mutant, and she is after revenge. Teaming with Orchis, themselves travelling from the mutant paradise future that she created, in order to stop it in the present. There are all manner of ironies.

Moira MacTaggert has now possessed Mary Jane Watson in Moira's techno-organic body from the future and takes the opportunity to contact Proteus for the first time in forever as well.

And so she tells her son the truth about her reality restarting mutant power, information denied most on Krakoa. And how she was behind Krakoa's entire existence, alongside Professor X, later Magneto and more. That all events had been heading this way, including his own creation.

The son she once pretended to love, is now a 3D printer of her design. That it must have her intent to get pregnant, to create Proteus, her son, as a necessary part of Krakoa to come. Which also seems to suggest that she was willingly assaulted by her husband Joseph. I guess it depends on how far you want to take this. But to be fair, there is all sorts of wrong with Moira right now. Maybe this is the bomb she is planting on Krakoa, giving Proteus reason to doubt his existence and this makes The Five prone to attack.

It might have just worked, Judgment Day is round the corner and she was an integral part in that. Right now, in her current form and her current approach to everyone and anyone, but especially Proteus, Moira Mactaggert is the very, very worst mother in the world.

