MOM, Michonne & Stabbity Bunny, Thank FOC It's Friday, 25th June 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

John Layman and Nick Bradshaw launch their monster series Bermuda from IDW with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 covers including the virgin Art Adams cover above.

and launch their monster series Bermuda from IDW with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 covers including the virgin Art Adams cover above. Tales from Harrow County launches a new series, Fair Folk by Cullen Bunn and Emily Schnall, returnable when stores order ten or more copies.

and returnable when stores order ten or more copies. Emilia Clarke goes where Keanu Reeves has gone before, with M.O.M. Mother Of Madness #1 with Marguerite Bennett and Leila Leiz from Image – and returnable, with 1:10 cover below, 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and signed 1:500 covers.

No one is ordering enough Skybound X. #3 is up for FOC. No one will order enough.

Image Comics launches Syphon #1 by Patrick Meaney, Mohsen Ashraf, Jeff Edwards, John Kalisz , returnable.

, returnable. Walking Dead Deluxe brings Michonne's first appearance to colour with #19. And this Michonne cover by Rob Liefeld.

Kaare Andrews launches Amazing Fantasy #1 from Marvel Comics and it is drop-dead gorgeous as you may expect, with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers.

Last Annihilation begins with Guardians Of The Galaxy #16.

How did Gamma Flight #1 do? #2 is up.

Moon Knight #1 is launching from Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio – as first read about on Bleeding Cool. With 1:50, 1:100 and 1:200 tiered covers.

and – as first read about on Bleeding Cool. With 1:50, 1:100 and 1:200 tiered covers. Jabba The Hutt gets his own War Of The Bounty Hunters one-shot.

Dark Blood #1 launches by LaToya Morgan and Walt Barna from Boom, returnable with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

and from Boom, returnable with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 covers. Dejah Thoris Vs John Carter Of Mars launches from Dan Abnett and Alessandro Miracolo . with 1:7, 1:10, 1:11, 1:20, 1:21, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 covers.

and . with 1:7, 1:10, 1:11, 1:20, 1:21, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 covers. Oni Press is publishing Ray Fawkes' graphic novel One Line in hardcover. Don't miss this.

graphic novel One Line in hardcover. Don't miss this. Through Lunar, DC Comics has the launch of Blue & Gold #1, Shazam #1 and Superman And The Authority #1.

While Scout Comics has a Stabbitty Bunny plush figure.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.