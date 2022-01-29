Monkey Prince #1 Preview: Batman Terrorizes a Child

The Monkey Prince's Journey to the West leads to Gotham City High in this preview of Monkey Prince #1, out from DC Comics on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

MONKEY PRINCE #1 (OF 12)

DC Comics

1221DC030

1221DC031 – MONKEY PRINCE #1 (OF 12) CVR B STANLEY ARTGERM LAU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

Introducing the newest hero in the DCU, the great sage, equal to the heavens, better than his predecessor the legendary Monkey King, even better than the Justice League—and definitely the Teen Titans—(actually, all the heroes combined), everyone put your hands together for…the Monkey Prince! Marcus Sun moves around a lot because his adoptive parents are freelance henchpeople, so this month he finds himself as the new kid at Gotham City High School, where a mysterious man with pig features asks Marcus to walk through a water curtain to reveal himself as who Marcus really is…someone who has adventured through The Journey to the West, can transform into 72 different formations, can clone himself using his hairs, and is called…the Monkey Prince!

In Shops: 2/1/2022

SRP: $3.99