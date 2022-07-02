Monkey Prince #6 Preview: Monkey Daddy Issues

The titular Monkey Prince explores his family history in this preview of Monkey Prince #6… can he overcome his Monkey Daddy Issues? Check out the preview below.

MONKEY PRINCE #6

DC Comics

0522DC129

0522DC130 – Monkey Prince #6 Marcus To Cover – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

Marcus finds himself and his traveling-henchpeople parents in Amnesty Bay on their next villain's gig…with Black Manta! And that only means one thing—Monkey Prince finds himself in yet another new high school! But when a mysterious goth girl named Sandra appears in school, Monkey Prince discovers she's the key to finding Monkey King's jingu bang…which is located somewhere in Atlantis!

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

