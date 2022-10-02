Monkey Prince #7 Preview: Monkey Daddy Issues

The Monkey Prince must retrieve his father's magically growing staff in this preview of Monkey Prince #7. Check out the preview below.

MONKEY PRINCE #7

DC Comics

0822DC172

0822DC173 – Monkey Prince #7 Marcus To Cover – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

The Jingu bang has stretched so large and long that it has become a nuisance to Atlantis, and so Aquaman goes to find who is responsible for this ginormous golden staff that destroyed so much of his city. The good news is, the Jingu bang can shrink back to normal size, but only the Monkey King is worthy enough to wield its magical properties–will the staff recognize Monkey Prince as good enough to do the same?

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.