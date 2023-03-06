Monkey Prince Learns More About His Darkseid Origins (Spoilers) The Monkey Prince, son of the Monkey King is a character created for DC Comics in 2021. But Pigsy has some more details to share in Monkey King #12.

The Monkey Prince, son of the Monkey King is a character created for DC Comics in 2021 by Gene Luen Yang, Bernard Chang and Jessica Chen. Born Marcus Sun, he was named Marcus Shugel-Shen by his adoptive criminal scientist parents. Marcus discovers his divine heritage from his father's comrade Pigsy, who trains him on controlling his powers. But in tomorrow's Monkey Prince #12, the final issue of the series, we get to learn a lot more.

Following a war with Darkseid, the Monkey King escaped to the Phantom Zone to recover from his injuries. Later, when Ultra-Humanite opened a portal to the Phantom Zone in Metropolis to enslave the Monkey King, he hurled boulders through the portal at the Ultra-Humanite, one of which accidentally contained Monkey Prince as a baby. Ultra-Humanite's daughter Laura Shugel and her partner Winston Shen rescued the baby and fled, But Pigsy has some more details to share in Monkey King #12.

And it turns out that it was the actual battle between the Monkey King and Darkseid which birthed Monkey Prince, as well as his many brothers, as clones of the Monkey King.

Though maybe something more as well. Born as a weapon of war – that may explain a few things about his place in the DC Universe, yes? And looks like there will have to be more Darkseid to come…

MONKEY PRINCE #12 (OF 12) CVR A BERNARD CHANG

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

After the events of Lazarus Planet, Monkey Prince discovers how he is related to the Monkey King, and the truth of who he is shakes him to the core. Everything he knows is questioned, and how can he exist anymore knowing who he actually is? And did Shifu Pigsy know all along? And if so, why didn't he tell Marcus?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/07/2023