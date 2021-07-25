Moon Knight #1 Top Of Every Store In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And we haven't had this for a while. Moon Knight #1 was the best-selling comic book in every reporting store this week. Nothing on the chart came close.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Moon Knight topped the charts with the first appearance of Hunter's Moon, but the Jabba The Hutt one-shot's success showed the power of War Of The Bounty Hunters as an event, with Darth Vader also joining the top ten. Thor Annual's first appearance of Valg also helped push that series too, which DC's best-selling book Nightwing only barely beat out Alien. Superman And The Authority seemed a poor launch, considering.

Moon Knight #1 Star Wars Bounty Hunters Jabba the Hutt #1 Marauders #22 Thor Annual #1 Nightwing #82 Alien #5 Superman and the Authority #1 Star Wars Darth Vader #14 Extreme Carnage: Phage #1 Justice League #65

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – Two DC's and eight Marvels on this week's best-seller list. Moon Knight performed very well out of the gate. Superman and the Authority #1 did not–in fact, it sold so poorly it didn't even make our store's Top Ten this week and was actually beaten by Walking Dead Deluxe #19, which took 11th place. So far, the changes in Superman are chasing away a lot of our readers and not drawing in any significant new readership, so I'm eager to see what next week's Kal-El does.

Ssalefish Comics – Holy cow do people love a Moon Knight number 1. That book eclipsed the sales (pun intended) of every other book this week. I've been doing this a long time and I'll be curious to see if the remainder of the series can break the curse that the last 5 relaunches have had where they lose steam after the first arc.

Graham Crackers Comics – Some fan favorite but not as traditionally popular characters with the #1 and #10 spots for us this week, with Moon Knight at #1 and Blue & Gold at #10. War of the Bounty hunters continues to be an exciting Star Wars crossover event.

Rodman Comics: Moon Knight was the top seller this week. Sold much faster than I thought it would. Scottie Young variants are still very popular here. Solid sales week.

