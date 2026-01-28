Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: KO, milestone

More Milestone At DC And A New Teen Team Thanks To K.O. (Spoilers)

More Milestone at DC Comics and a new Teen Team thanks to DC's K.O. one-shot oit today (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special brings together DC's next generation of young heroes and sidekicks

Static from Milestone Universe makes a surprise appearance, hinting at Milestone's return to DC continuity

Lian Harper leads a Justice League Watchtower heist, while Teen Titans Academy members hide out

Jon Kent emerges as the leader of a possible new young superteam facing Darkseid’s forces

Today sees the publication of Justice League Quarterly: DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special #1 by Jeremy Adams, Travis Mercer, in which Jon Kent, son of Superman and Lois Lane is babysitting the young sidekicks of the DC universe as the K.O. battle rages…. The Boom, Fairplay, Cheshire Cat and Quiz Kid.

No one seems to be complaining that Lian Harper just pulled off a supervillain heist on the Justice League Watchtower though. They are not the only younsters on the Watchtower, there's the Teen Titans Academy members in the closet…

But there are also other youngsters on the destroyed Earth being controlled by Darkseid's Granny Goodness, with Darkseid's Female Furies Bernadeth, Lashina, Gilotina, and Mad Harriet, as well as Wonder Girl, Stargirl and Thunder Heart, controlled by Darkseid.

But as the battle with Granny Goodness continues, there are more to join the throng. Well, one more.

I know those feet. We all know those feet, right?

Static, the debut and lead solo character from the Milestone Universe. Who was meant to be part of the DC Universe, but that's all been a bit up in the air of late. And right now, it seems, no one in the DC Universe seems to know who he is. Maybe the upcoming New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident out in a month's time will explain it all?

But as the non-Darkseidians make their exit, it looks like we might have a new DC young superteam on our hands, let by Jonathan Kent…

Any chance for a launch later in the year? Justice League Quarterly: DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special #1 by Jeremy Adams and Travis Mercer is published by DC Comics today.

Justice League Quarterly: DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special #1 by Jeremy Adams, Travis Mercer

Jon Kent always wanted to be a Titan when he grew up, but now that he's working alongside them in the effort to evacuate Earth, he didn't think he'd be stuck babysitting young sidekicks! When the kids sneak off to enter the fray and stop Granny Goodness, Jon will have to show these young heroes the ropes so they can save the day and prove there's no age requirement to being a superhero—and you won't want to miss the SHOCKING finale!

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE: THE DAKOTA INCIDENT #1

Writer: JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, MORGAN HAMPTON, and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Artist: CARLO PAGULAYAN, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, and EDWIN GALMON Cover by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Spinning out of the pages of New History of the DC Universe, uncover an untold moment in DC history, where a murder leads to an all-out war between the heroes of Dakota City and U.S. government! As their home becomes a battlefield, what must Static, Rocket, and the others sacrifice to keep their loved ones safe? But as heroes fall in the past, the stage is set for their return in the present… On Sale: 2/25/26

