Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: milestone, New History of the DC Universe

Milestone Gets New History Of The DC Universe Sequel Ahead Of Relaunch

Milestone Gets New History Of The DC Universe Sequel Ahead Of Relaunch

Article Summary Milestone returns with a new sequel, The New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident, for 2026.

The one-shot explores a dramatic clash between Dakota's heroes and the U.S. government after a murder.

Major Milestone characters like Static and Rocket face tough sacrifices to protect their community.

This New History project sets the stage for possible future Milestone relaunches within DC Comics.

Originally, the Milestone Universe was created as a superhero universe in 1993 with a much more diverse ethnic makeup than traditional comic book universes. The kind of thing that, today, would be accurately called "woke". Created by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, Derek T. Dingle and Christopher Priest and published through DC Comics, it retained its own continuity, dubbed the "Dakotaverse", referring to the fictional midwestern city of Dakota in which most of the early Milestone stories, including Static, Hardware, the Blood Syndicate, Icon and Rocket were set. There were crossovers with DC, but the line ended in 1997. In 2008, they began to return and were more fully integrated into the DC Universe. The DC relaunch of 2011, known as the New 52, integrated Milestone characters from the get-go, but then they faded away again. A recent Milestone Returns push in 2020, when Black Lives Matter was in the headlines, saw DC Comics revive the comics and characters, but again they faded away.

Most prominently, they got a couple of pages (above) in the recent New History Of The DC Universe. And it was that appearance which seems to have informed a Milestone-themed sequel to that book, with New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident by Joseph Illidge, Stephanie Williams, Morgan Hampton, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Carlo Pagulayan, Valentine De Landro and Edwin Galmon. As readers note that, as of 2026, DC Comics has no black solo comic book superhero comics any more, and questions are asked about Milestone continuity given the various false starts, Joe Illidge states on social media, "The story will answer a lot of your questions, and this is the set-up for something SHOCKING" and that "It's part of a big set-up". Might we expect, at the very least, a new Static Shock series then? The New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident one-shot will be published on the 25th of February, 2026.

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE: THE DAKOTA INCIDENT #1

Writer: JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, MORGAN HAMPTON, and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Artist: CARLO PAGULAYAN, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, and EDWIN GALMON Cover by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Variant covers by DENYS COWAN & DAN JURGENS, YASMINE PUTRI, and CARLO PAGULAYAN

Foil variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Spinning out of the pages of New History of the DC Universe, uncover an untold moment in DC history, where a murder leads to an all-out war between the heroes of Dakota City and U.S. government! As their home becomes a battlefield, what must Static, Rocket, and the others sacrifice to keep their loved ones safe? But as heroes fall in the past, the stage is set for their return in the present… On Sale: 2/25/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!