Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Iyanu, YouNeek

More YouNeek Tales of Iyanu: Child of Wonder From Dark Horse Comics

More YouNeek tales of Iyanu: Child of Wonder from Dark Horse Comics in October 2025

Article Summary Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 5 launches in October 2025, continuing the epic Yoruba-inspired fantasy saga

The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader celebrates 10 years of African fantasy with celebrated stories and characters

Creator Roye Okupe marks major milestones, including an animated Iyanu series and expanding YouNeek universe

Dive into award-winning tales like Iyanu, Malika, E.X.O. and more in a thrilling 152-page anniversary collection

YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics continue the comic series that inspired Iyanu, the new animated series on Cartoon Network/Max/Showmax, with the next volume of Iyanu's epic fantasy tale. Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 5 "brings the fierce conflicts and timeless fantasy quests inspired by Yoruba culture and myth to fans for another mystical adventure," and arrives this October. And YouNeek Studios isn't stopping there. Fans and newcomers alike ready to dive into the expanse of the YouNeek YouNiverse can celebrate 10 years of "heart-pounding superhero, sci-fi, and fantasy action from the best Nigerian comics talent" with The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories. This reader offers a sampling of the imaginative worlds within the YouNeek library and will also arrive in October

"It's wild to think it's been ten years since I released my first graphic novel, E.X.O. – The Legend of Wale Williams," reminisces creator Roye Okupe. "Even wilder to realize this journey really started back in 2008. And now, to be on Volume 5 of Iyanu: Child of Wonder—with an animated series based on the book streaming on Max and airing on Cartoon Network? Just… wow. The YouNeek YouNiverse keeps growing in ways I never could've imagined, and it's been incredible to see the positive reception from fans all over the world. Even more exciting is the release of The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader—a true love letter to fans old, new, and yet to come. If you've ever been curious about my work, now is the perfect time to jump in."

In Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 5:

Written by Roye Okupe, with art by Sunkanmi Akinboye and Toyin Ajetunmobi, art direction by Godwin Akpan, and letters by Spoof Animation, the continuation of the hit graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder sees Iyanu mastering her burgeoning powers. As she continues her journey, a fierce conflict between Elu and the People of the Deep grows around her. Led by Queen Adura and her second-in-command Boju, the People of the Deep are a formidable foe. Elsewhere, Toye reunites with Biyi in the Riverlands, after discovering a mysterious set of artifacts that have evil intent!Inspired by Yoruba culture and myths, Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 5 continues its timeless fantasy quest in a 152-page paperback volume (6.625" x 10.1875"), arriving in bookstores and comic shops on October 7 and 8, 2025 for $19.99. Pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, your local bookstore, or visit Comic Shop Locator or bookshop.org for more details and stores near you.

In The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories:

Featuring epic tales from YouNeek's catalog of award-winning stories from writer Roye Okupe, artists Sunkanmi Akinboye, Chima Kalu, and Godwin Akpan, colorists Toyin Ajetunmobi and Rafael Kazeem, and letterer Spoof Animation, The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories includes not only the first two chapters from hit Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 1, but also the first two chapters from GLYPH Story of the Year Award-winning Malika: Warrior Queen, E.X.O.: The Legend of Wale Williams, named one of NPR's Best Books of 2021, and Windmaker, which received the NOMMO Award for Best Graphic Novel in addition to others. The compilation of these groundbreaking stories within one paperback volume gives those curious about the offerings of YouNeek Studios an affordable opportunity to find out what makes these stories so "YouNeek." This sampler will open the world of the YouNeek YouNiverse to many.

Explore The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories when the 152-page (6.625" x 10.1875") paperback arrives in bookstores and comic shops on October 7 and 8, 2025 for $19.99. Pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, your local bookstore, or visit Comic Shop Locator or bookshop.org for more details and stores near you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!