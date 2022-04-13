How New Wolverine Got Her Adamantium Skeleton (X-Men #10 Spoilers)

Laura Kinney, X-23, the new Wolverine of the Marvel Universe and current X-Men member, does not have an adamantium skeleton, just adamantium claws ,in her hands and her feet. Or at least that used to be the case. The Marvel Comics stats below bear that out.

But somewhere along the line, while living on Krakoa, she gained an entire adamantium skeleton. How come? Did she just find one hanging around? Did Krakoa grow her one? Was it Mister Sinister fiddling around?

Or was this an editorial slip up which can just be explained away? Well, maybe both. Today's X-Men #10 by Gerry Duggan and Javier Pina opens with Laura Kinney, Wolverine, being revived by The Five after her death in the Vault. Now, for the mutants with implanted adamantium, the island of Krakoa has a reservoir of liquid adamantium to be inserted into the Wolverines every time they are resurrected.

There was a graph and diagram and everything, as you might expect. As we see in this issue, that means they go through quite a lot with Logan.

With Proteus in charge of the adamantium bonding, and clearly having more practice with Logan than with Laura.

Which doesn't entirely tally with her resurrection scene in X-Men #19…

But it's as close as you are going to get. And the closest you'll get to Marvel giving itself a No-Prize for explaining how a mistake wasn't a mistake. By having Proteus make the mistake – instead of either Gerry Duggan or Jordan D White.

