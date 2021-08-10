My Little Pony Shaken to Foundations in Friendship is Magic #101

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic may be finished as a television show, with a reboot set years in the future and featuring CGI ponies, My Little Pony: A New Generation, coming to Netflix next month. But while the hardcore fans of Twilight Sparkle and the gang, a group colloquially known as Ponybronies, apprehensively prepares for the reboot, the series continues in comic book form. And in My Little Pony Friendship is Magic #101, the ponies gear up for a climactic confrontation with Sombra and the Knights of Harmony. Will every Pony be wiped out in a brutal fashion as Canterlot is destroyed? Well, look, you know how comic book hyperbole always claims that climactic events will shake a comic book universe to its foundations? Well, go ahead and look at the preview below. There's literal shaking going on. not a good sign, Ponybronies! This book hits stores on Wednesday.

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #101 CVR A PRICE

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN210476

JUN210477 – MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #101 CVR B JUSTASUTA – $3.99

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A) Toni Kuusisto (CA) Andy Price

Season 10 continues here! The Knights of Harmony have arrived in Equestria with a plan to take the Elements of Harmony from our heroes-as the Mane 6 gear up for a climactic showdown, will friendship save the day?

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $3.99