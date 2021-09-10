Moss Lawton Sells Graphic Novel Hellaween To Razorbill/Penguin

Hellaween is a middle-grade graphic novel series by debut graphic novelist Moss Lawton. The first book follows an aspiring witch and her two best friends—a werewolf and a vampire—whom she's only able to hang out with on Halloween, as the teenage trio tries to have a night of fun and mischief while also contending with two neighborhood do-gooders hell-bent on vanquishing evil.

Moss Lawton is a storyboard artist working on Invader Zim, Monsters At Work, and Trollhunters, as well as the Invader Zim comic books from Oni Press. Since graduating from San Jose State they have worked at major studios such as Netflix, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Warner Animation Group, Disney TV and Dreamworks TV. They previously published Hellaween as a webcomic on Gumroad, and a short one-shot Seance here, but this is a much larger endeavour.

Hellaween was picked up by Chris Hernandez at Razorbill/Penguin for publication in the summer of 2023, the first of two signed-up graphic novels with the Hellaween name. Moss Lawton's agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management brokered the two-book deal.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Chris Hernandez joined Razorbill as a senior editor in April 2019, acquiring picture books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Before coming to Penguin Random House, he was an editor at HarperCollins. While Charlie Olson started at InkWell in 2007 and works with graphic novelists Matt Kindt, Jeff Lemire, and Noelle Stevenson as well as The Warren Commission Report: A Graphic Investigation into the Kennedy Assassination by Dan Mishkin, Ernie Cólon, and Jerzy Drozd, published by Abrams.