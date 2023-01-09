"Mourning The Loss Of Family Members"- Flash #790 Spoilers Ahead Tomorrow's Flash #790 is going to be a deadly one for the Flash Family... but who is going to bite the big one?

Solicitations for upcoming issues of The Flash reveal that "The Flash Family retreats, mourning the loss of their family members" in March. That's for the end of the One-Minute War storyline beginning this week with The Flash #780, out tomorrow from DC Comics, in which " an entire armada of conquering speedster aliens shows up on Earth's doorstep? The most intense battle the Earth has ever waged in the span of 60 seconds begins!" But wars have casualties. Spoilers ahead.

Because the alien invasion, The Fraction, land with certain impact and quite the size, just the kind of object one might need to alter the space-time continuum. As for those family members?

You know it doesn;t count as a death in a comic book unless someone does this, right?

Iris West, wife of Barry Allen, aunt of Wally West, and grandmother of Bart Allen. Played by Paula Marshall in the 1990 Flash series, Candice Patton in the 2014 Flash series and Kiersey Clemons in the Justice League and The Flash movies…

If only the Flash could turn those seconds back. Oh wait, he's the Flash, engaged in a war against the seconds, seems like the perfect time. The Flash #790 by Jeremy Adams and Roger Cruz is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

FLASH #790 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz (CA) Taurin Clarke

As any super-speedster worth their salt will tell you, time can move pretty slow for the incredibly fast. So what happens when an entire armada of conquering speedster aliens shows up on Earth's doorstep? The most intense battle the Earth has ever waged in the span of 60 seconds begins!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/10/2023 FLASH #791 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Matt Banning (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE ONE-MINUTE WAR, PART TWO! The heroes are split after the alien speedsters known as the Fraction smashed into Central City, and must attempt to fend off attacks while trying to formulate a plan. But there's no time for the heroes to take a breather, as besides the speedsters, Miss Murder is also hunting the team–and she has speed hounds…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/17/2023 FLASH #792 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE ONE-MINUTE WAR PART THREE! The Flash Family is in dire straits as the Fraction begin their takeover. Looking for a way to push them back, Impulse has an idea…the kind of idea that usually gets people in trouble. It's up to Kid Flash to keep him company on a daring mission that could help turn the tide against this extraterrestrial threat!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/7/2023 FLASH #793 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE ONE-MINUTE WAR PART FOUR! After the deadly impact of the Fraction's arrival, the Flash Family must come together and figure out what is going on and how to stop this speedster invasion!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2023 FLASH #794 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

The Fraction is moments away from victory, but they forgot about one thing…an almost-10-year-old with red hair and the power to turn things around. Finally, Irey West has found her new superhero name, and she intends to use it while saving the Flash Family from certain doom!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/7/2023 FLASH #795 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

The Flash Family retreats, mourning the loss of their family members, while Barry tries to find a way to stop the Fraction once and for all. Surprises abound as the past is revisited and we hurtle toward the end of the One-Minute War! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023