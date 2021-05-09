Mutant Superiority on Display in X-Corp #1 [Preview]

Marvel Comics has released a preview of the long-awaited X-Corp #1, finally hitting stores next week. Dispense with the superhero action and jump into corporate drama this Wednesday.

X-CORP #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210546
MAR210549 – X-CORP #1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR – $4.99
MAR210550 – X-CORP #1 YOUNG VAR – $4.99
(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja
KRAKOA IS FOR CLOSERS!
The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa.  As the Reign of X continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything? Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield. But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense meeting with one of Krakoa's first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel's wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $4.99

