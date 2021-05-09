Mutant Superiority on Display in X-Corp #1 [Preview]

Marvel Comics has released a preview of the long-awaited X-Corp #1, finally hitting stores next week. Dispense with the superhero action and jump into corporate drama this Wednesday.

KRAKOA IS FOR CLOSERS!

The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa. As the Reign of X continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything? Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield. But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense meeting with one of Krakoa's first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel's wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?

