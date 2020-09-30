Mutant Warning: Don't Die On Otherworld (X-Factor #4 Spoilers)

X-Factor #4 spoiler warnings ahead. In the first issue of X Of Swords: Creation #1 , we saw the death of Rockslide. But hey, you know, these are the House Of X books now, where mutant death is just a setback, to be resurrected back on Krakoa with your last save point. It's all good.

And with this knowledge, the upcoming Otherworld challenges against all the fiefdoms including Krakoa and Arakko seemed even more like a computer game. As the stakes just weren't high. But reviving Otherworld, they seemed to hit a snag. Not only was there a Krakoa blackout… but what came back wasn't Rockslide.

A corrupted Rockslide. A change Rockslide. Not the Rockslide they went into Otherworld with.

What comes back is just a different version of the revived mutant, formed from parallel versions of the person, and infecting the backup versions, so that the original person is lost entirely. A real death – but also a renewal. Coming back to life after being killed in Otherworld is like a box of chocolates.

It looks like the stakes have been raised one more time. Still could be worse, he could have gone for body modifications instead.

Nice duds, Franklin. I wonder if you will wear them as the Sun God fighting against Knull and Void?

X-FACTOR #4 XOS

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200590

(W) Leah Williams (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Ivan Shavrin

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 2

Death and rebirth. Corruption. A dark discovery.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $4.99 FANTASTIC FOUR #24 FORTNITE STORY

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200667

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Nick Bradshaw

Hey, remember that time Iceman replaced the Human Torch as a member of the Fantastic Four? No? Well, Johnny Storm sure remembers! And now it's time to let everybody else in on the secret of the Fantastic Four story we were never supposed to talk about!

Rated T In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99

