Naming All Ten Swords in X Of Swords – Then Another Ten? (Spoilers)

X Of Swords spoilers coming, be warned. And we start with a doozy, though it may be lesser of late. Acts of death mean less in the X-Men comic books of late. To be fair, they never did, every death would be followed by reader speculation as to how and when they would return. House Of X weaponised that, made that part of the central plot, with Krakoa reviving mutants slain around the world, and slowly churning through all the already dead. Which, in one case, led to a revived mutant meeting his own zombie. Which was awkward.

But it does mean that when you see a scene like this, with Summoner and Rockslide…

You do know that Rockside will just spawn again back up at Krakoa base, before having to climb the mountain to the External Gate all over again. But Saturnyne turns the whole thing into a more formal battle between the realms of Otherworld…

…and that now includes Krakoa.

Which means a naming of weapons. And the Ten Blades, the X Of Swords. But also the weapons and/or warriors they will be fighting against.

On the Krakoan side, Muramasa, The Sword of Might, The Starlight Sword, Grasscutter, Godkiller, Warlock, The Soul Sword, The Scarab, The Light Of Galador and Skybreaker.

Murumasa is the blade wielded by Wolverine in Daniel Way's run.

The Sword of Might is one of the objects of power that creates Captain Britain.

The Starlight Sword – part of the Starlight Citadel?

The Grasscutter and Godkiller Swords were forged for the battle between Greek and Japanese gods, appearing in Black Axe and Daredevil: Ninja.

Warlock is a sword now? Wielded by Doug Ramsay?

The Soul Sword is Illyana's weapon picked up from a life lived in Limbo, occasionally transferred to Kitty Pryde.

The Scarab – any ideas?

The Light Of Galador is the Rom space Knights sword currently being wielded by Teen Cable.

Skybreaker -anything to do with the comic Aero?

From the other side: The Twilight Blade is the sword that divided Krakoa and Arakko from Okkara, and started all this fuss. Murumasa is a snap. Mercy, Vermillion, The Red Sword Of War, Colony, The Black Bone of Amdust, Seducer, Pogg Ur-Pogg, Purity, Alluvium are less known, though we know one of those names.

