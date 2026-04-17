Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: adventure time, Faceless and the family, mind mgmt, Murder Drones, Super Mondo Mega Mutts

Mutts, Aliens & Murder Drones in Oni Press' Full July 2026 Solicits

Super Mongo Mega Mutts, Faceless And The Family, Mind MGMT, EC and the end of Murder Drones in Oni Press' Full July 2026 solicits

Article Summary Oni Press unveils July 2026 comics with new series, finales, and major anthology titles.

Debuts include Super Mondo Mega Mutts, Faceless and the Family, and Adventure Time: Quadruple Feature.

Fan favorites continue with Mind MGMT, Murder Drones, and EC Comics’ latest horror and sci-fi issues.

Deluxe hardcovers and Freaks’ Squeele Vol. 2 expand Oni’s 2026 lineup for collectors and new readers.

Oni Press unleashes a wildly eclectic lineup in their July 2026 full solicits and solicitations, first off the blocks for the month. Leading the pack is the double-sized debut of Super Mondo Mega Mutts #1, where Curt Pires and Juan Gedeon introduce a pack of radically transformed lab dogs turned anthropomorphic antiheroes…

Matt Lesniewski returns with Faceless and the Family: Maze of the Mechanical Aliens #1, plunging his space-faring hero into a nightmarish labyrinth of living alien armour and impossible logic on the Hand Planet. Matt Kindt continues his psychic espionage saga in Mind MGMT: New & Improved #2, while Adventure Time fans get double the fun with Mariko Tamaki and Brenda Hickey's cinematic Quadruple Feature #1 and the ongoing series #15. The month also brings the conclusion to Murder Drones #6, while the superpowered collegiate chaos of Freaks' Squeele Vol. 2 promises the Knights Who No Longer Say "Ni"….

SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS #1 (OF 4)

Written by CURT PIRES

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover A by JUAN GEDEON

Cover B (HOMAGE) by ALEX DIOTTO

Cover C by KARL KERSCHL

Cover D by DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover E BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

Cover F by HOMAGE FOIL ($9.99)

Lost Dog Variant (1:10) by JUAN GEDEON

Full Art Variant (1:20) by DAVID LAFUENTE

Full Art Variant (1:50) by KARL KERSCHL

Bloody B&W Variant (1:100) by JUAN GEDEON

MUTT UP OR SHUT UP! Superstar-in-the-making Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy) and powerhouse artist Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) are ready to rock the comic book industry to its core with a DOUBLE-SIZED, 40-PAGE FIRST ISSUE debut of a brand-new team of raucously rowdy, anthropomorphic antiheroes with TEETH!

One year ago, a fragment of an interdimensional civilization collided with downtown LA—creating an impregnable no-man's-land where the laws of physics no longer apply. Convinced that no human being could survive the terrain within, the US government's most morally compromised contractors decided to explore the area codenamed "The Gleam" by sending in four research animals in the hopes of capturing its precious technological wonders. They were hoping to find a new kind of weapon. What they got instead was four radically transformed dogs with minds and a mission all their own. WOLF! FRANKEE! GRIFFY! FREDDY! Together with their brilliant mentor, MOJO, the SUPER MONDO MEGA MUTTS are going to bring justice back to the avenues and alleyways where out-of-control federal forces and gangs powered-up by pilfered alien technology now reign. They thought they could put this band of outlaw misfits on a leash. Now the world is going to discover what happens when these mutts BITE BACK!

$6.99 | 40 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 15, 2026

FACELESS AND THE FAMILY: MAZE OF THE MECHANICAL ALIENS #1 (OF 4)

Written & Art by MATT LESNIEWSKI

Cover A by MATT LESNIEWSKI

Cover B by KELLEY JONES

Cover C by NOAH BAILEY

B&W Variant (1:10) by MATT LESNIEWSKI

B&W Variant (1:20) by KELLEY JONES

From Eisner Award–winning cartoonist and visionary storyteller Matt Lesniewski (Crimson Flower, The Freak), the space-faring rogue known as Faceless and his found family of adventurers are about to encounter a new challenge—stronger, stranger, and more perplexing than any they've faced before—in an artistically ambitious and visually spectacular odyssey unlike anything else in this universe . . . or the next!

Roving the backwaters of the class-segregated alien world called the Hand Planet, Faceless is plunged into his most harrowing ordeal yet—bonded to a living suit of extraterrestrial armor that refuses to let him go. As the armor's inscrutable will tightens its grip, Faceless finds himself physically under siege. Enter a bizarre, labyrinthine world of impossible logic and nightmarish wonder as Faceless and his unlikely family must embark on a harrowing quest to free him—if freedom is even possible . . .

$5.99 | 40 PGS. | PLUS COVER | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 1, 2026

MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #2

Written & Art by MATT KINDT

Cover A by MATT KINDT

Cover B by JASPER JUBENVILL

Cover C by JENNA CHA

Full Art (1:10) by JASPER JUBENVILL

3-D Variant (1:20) by MATT KINDT

Variant Cover (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTĺN

WELCOME TO MIND MGMT. IT'S LIKE YOU NEVER LEFT.

New York Times bestselling cartoonist and multiple Eisner Award nominee Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Dept. H) returns to his mind-bending comics masterpiece with an all-new, entirely self-contained entry point into the Eisner Award nominated universe of psychic warfare and sabotage through subversion . . .

Investigators Detective Delphi and Detective Swon have found themselves at the center of a surprising mystery: Someone is killing Mind Management agents. Is it one of their own? The trail of bodies will take them to Phoenix, Arizona, where Swon begins to question his own origin story and whether the organization he works for can be trusted . . . As Swon's visions grow more chaotic and his questions more difficult to answer, Delphi must balance the needs of the heart with those of her embattled employer.

$4.99 | 24 PGS. | NO ADS | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 22, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME: QUADRUPLE FEATURE #1 (OF 4)

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by BRENDA HICKEY

Cover A by BRENDA HICKEY

Cover B by BEN TURNER

Cover C CELLULOID BLANK

Variant Cover (1:10) by ANDY PRICE

Variant Cover (1:20) by JAKI KING

Tonight's special screening is the opening film—er, comic—by Eisner Award–winning writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer) and spellbinding artist Brenda Hickey (My Little Pony) in a first-of-its-kind Adventure Time love letter to the silver screen!

Jake, Marceline, BMO, and Lumpy Space Princess arrive at their local movie theater with four very different ideas of what to watch. What's a stretchy dog, a vampire queen, a princess, and, er, BMO to do? Easy! Four separate tickets, please!

Jake's up first, and his showing of the famed 1940s screwball comedy What's Up, Princess? (What do you mean you've never heard of the famed 1940s screwball comedy What's Up, Princess?!) cranks up the heat! Fast-paced action, faster-paced quips, highfalutin dames, fellas in over their head, and a host of familiar faces explode across the silver screen in this love letter to genre and cinema!

Don't miss the tentpole event of the summer when Quadruple Feature hits movie screens—oh, sorry, comic shops—near you!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 1, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME #15

Written by NICK WINN

Art by JOHN P GOLDEN

Cover A by NICK WINN

Cover B by JOHN P GOLDEN

Cover C "GOLB" RED SKETCH VARIANT

Variant Cover (1:10) by ADAM SEATS

B&W Variant (1:20) by NICK WINN

Take up the torch and prepare for battle!

With disaster at the door, Simon and Betty debate on whether or not they should leave Ooo, save themselves, and start fresh . . . on Mars! At the same time, Marceline takes up the mantle of Vampire Queen to help save the Candy Kingdom—and all of Ooo—from the rampaging floods of the Blood Banks, but even she seems to be powerless against Magic Man's brand of chaotic magic! What other adventurers could possibly stand a chance?

It's time for Finn to ace this test and become the greatest hero of all time—and hopefully stop the end of the world as Ooo knows it in an all-new, all-epic chapter from writer Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and stellar artist John P Golden (Over the Garden Wall)!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 15, 2026

MURDER DRONES #6 (OF 6)

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Art by JO MI-GYEONG

Cover A by ALESSIO ZONNO

Cover B by JO MI-GYEONG

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JO MI-GYEONG

Variant Cover (1:20) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

The global animation phenomenon comes to its stunning conclusion in this thrilling and hilarious comics adaptation from writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and the otherworldly art of Jo Mi-Gyeong (Power Rangers).

It all ends here! Uzi and her friends must now face the existential reality that is THE ABSOLUTE SOLVER as she discovers that the true fight is not with the beast itself, but with the beast WITHIN! The key to defeating this world-ending virus lies deep within her, in a fight that has been waged before, and will be again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow . . . or something. Whatever, feelings are dumb. BITE ME!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 29, 2026

EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #13

Written by LIAM JOHNSON, ANDREW WHEELER & ALLEN WU

Art by SEBASTIÁN CABROL, DAVID LAPHAM & MORE

Cover A by OLIVER DOMINGUEZ

Cover B by DANNY LUCKERT

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN McMANUS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by DANNY LUCKERT

Archive Edition (1:50) PATRICIA MARTÍN

EC COMICS NEVER DIES . . . AND NEITHER DOES THE TORMENTOR'S THIRST FOR PUNISHMENT!

Summertime is here, kids, and EC's beloved Mistress of Malice is throwing a whole new array of goodies onto the grill . . . where they're all still alive and wriggling! Let's feast on the charred bits of succulent writers Liam Johnson (2000 AD), Andrew Wheeler (Sins of the Black Flamingo), and Allen Wu (Shentu) and pair them with the delectable remnants of artists Sebastián Cabrol (The Seasons Have Teeth), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and more. And, who knows, even if they survive, there's more fun to be had with them in the catacombs yet! (Choke!)

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 15, 2026

EC CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #12 (OF 12)

Written by GREG SMALLWOOD WITH MELISSA FLORES & ANN NOCENTI

Art by GREG SMALLWOOD WITH DANIEL GETE & JORDI TARRAGONA

Cover A by MIGUEL MERCADO

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by ALBERT MONTEYS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by MALACHI WARD

Cold, dark, and grim, the second volume of Eisner Award–nominated ode to oblivion is preparing for the BIG CRUNCH that waits at the end of all things with a masterclass in scintillating science fiction told in the immortal EC Comics manner!

At the apex of the gaping maw of the void that looms over our final issue (for now): Eisner Award–winning superstar Greg Smallwood (The Human Target, Moon Knight) writes and illustrates his first cataclysmic cosmic contribution to the CRUEL UNIVERSE canon! Then: Irradiated writers Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime) and Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) join atomically annihilated artists Daniel Gete (Skin Police) and Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan & The Green Lantern Corps) to place their bets on heat death or big freeze as the galaxy prepares to collapse inward on itself. Here at EC Comics, we say . . . why not both?!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 1, 2026

DESTINATION KILL #3 (OF 4)

Written & Art by JOE PALMER

Cover A by JOE PALMER

Cover B by JAMES HARREN

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JAMES HARREN

LONDON'S BURNING! Incendiary cartoonist Joe Palmer (Time Before Time) powers up the next full-throttle chapter of the summer's most stylish and subversive sci-fi hit with another amazing blitz of retina-searing artwork and awesomely outrageous action!

Police Chief Powers struggles to get the riots under control before the Paradise Loop anniversary gala while Overcon CEO Kovacs faces mounting concern from his investors. Gina and Lance race to find Nelson Van Meter—mysterious architect of Overcon's high-speed Paradise Loop—and everyone is met with resistance and revelations they didn't expect.

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | CARD STOCK COVER | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 8, 2026

ESTUARY: A GHOST STORY #4 (OF 4)

Written by TIM DANIEL & DB ANDRY

Art by MAAN HOUSE

Cover A by MAAN HOUSE

Cover B by NATHAN OOTEN

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NATHAN OOTEN

GRIM TIDINGS!

The summer's smash-hit dose of searing suspense rolls back out on a crimson tide as masterful writers Tim Daniel (Crush Depth) & DB Andry (Red Vector) and illustrious artist Maan House (Mine is a Long Lonesome Grave) deliver a must-read finale three centuries in the making . . .

Old secrets are laid bare and the mystery unravels in ways Maris and Hunt never imagined when they first dipped below the surface of the murky waters beneath the Mission at Arbués Point. The chapel, the priests, and nuns, and even Maris herself, are entwined in a deathly dark plot that spans decades— but light can cut through even the deepest waters to reveal what's hidden and lost . . .

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 8, 2026

DEAD TEENAGERS #5 (OF 5)

Written by JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover A by NAOMI FRANQ

Cover B by KEYLA VALERIO

Cover C by CAITLIN YARSKY

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NAOMI FRANQ

DEAD AGAIN (AND AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN)! The '90s never ended, and now GLAAD Media Award–nominated writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw, The Neighbors) and Eisner Award– nominated artist Caitlin Yarksy (EC's Cruel Universe) are doling out the consequences for the final survivors of the twisted time loop that connects five friends across two centuries . . .

Claire and JT rush to help Brandy confront their mortal enemy . . . at New York's Coney Island amusement park, of course! Decade-old secrets come to light as the teens stumble into a glitchy trip through time more nauseating than a post-Cyclone funnel cake snack, as they struggle to end this sick and twisted game once and for all. But their enemy is seemingly operating in God Mode, with unlimited lives and damage points . . . and Brandy is so not used to having to do things sober. Will the teens finally break out of the time loop, or will they be forced to actually adult for the rest of their lives?!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 29, 2026

HIGH STRANGENESS DELUXE EDITION HC

Written by DANIEL NOAH, CHRIS CONDON, ZAC THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, CECIL CASTELLUCCI & CHRISTIAN WARD

Art by DAVE CHISHOLM, NOAH BAILEY, VALERIA BURZO, CHLOÉ STAWSKI & CHRISTIAN WARD

Cover by JOCK

A startling new experiment in comic book storytelling inspired by firsthand accounts of real paranormal encounters . . . where overlapping phenomena like UFOs, hauntings, cryptid sightings, and inexplicable synchronicities seem to indicate a higher, unseen order of reality . . .

Daniel Noah—writer, producer, director, and co-founder acclaimed production company SpectreVision—has documented and logged hundreds of otherworldly encounters spanning the super-spectrum of "high strangeness" that connects sightings of objects in the sky to haunted places and other perplexing manifestations that extend like fingers from a hidden hand.

In High Strangeness, Noah leads an otherworldly cast of premier comics talents—including acclaimed writers Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine), Zac Thompson (Cemetery Kids Don't Die), Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz), Cecil Castellucci (EC's Cruel Universe), and Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness), and dazzling artists Dave Chisholm (Plague House), Noah Bailey (Station Grand), Valeria Burzo (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), Chloé Stawski (Sapphic Pulp), and Christian Ward (The Ultimates)—across five decades of uncanny encounters at the dimly lit borderlands of human experience . . . that interlock to reveal an ambitious, dimension- spanning finale informed by Noah's own real-life glimpses of nonhuman intelligence.

Collecting High Strangeness #1–5, this oversized deluxe hardcover volume also includes five

nonfiction essays on the history and evidence underpinning the phenomena detailed in each chapter.

$39.99 | 240 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 15, 2026

FREAKS' SQUEELE VOL. 2 HC

Written/Art/Cover by FLORENT MAUDOUX

Continuing Florent Maudoux's celebrated series of superpowered collegiate misfits continues in the next volume of the eye-popping genre mash-up, colliding powered-up teenagers with dungeon-crawling fantasy!

Shadow, Chance, and Xiong Mao enter the final semester of their first year at Hero University, and their teachers impose a crazy end-of-year project on them. They'll have to step into the shoes of their future enemies and hatch a plan to conquer the world! The prize: a good grade on their report card and safe passage to the next class. As if that weren't enough, they'll have to face stiff competition from the students at rival Saint-Ange School, who don't intend to let their spotlight be upstaged.

$24.99 | 144 PGS. | PARTIAL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 8, 2026

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