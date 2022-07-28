My Hero Academia 20 Volume Box Set From Viz in October 2022 Solicits

In October, Viz Media is publishing a box set with the first twenty volumes of Kouhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia at a discount rate including a full-colour double-sided poster and an exclusive 48-page booklet featuring the never-before-seen-in-the-US bonus illustrations and author commentary printed on volume 1-20's book covers in Japan. As well as everything else Viz is publishing,m in their October 2022 solicits and solicitations.

MY HERO ACADEMIA BOX SET VOLS 1-20 (MAR228024)

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Kouhei Horikoshi

Collect the first 20 volumes of the bestselling My Hero Academia manga in this heroic box set! Also includes a full-color double-sided poster and an exclusive 48-page booklet featuring the never-before-seen bonus illustrations and author commentary printed on volume 1-20's book covers in Japan!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 179.99

DANDADAN GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Yukinobu Tatsu (A) Yukinobu Tatsu

Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo strongly believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, however, thinks quite the opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SHONEN JUMP GUIDE TO MAKING MANGA SC

(W) Various

Whether you're getting started on your artistic path or a veteran looking for new tips, The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga is the perfect book to sharpen your skills. The creators and editors behind several of the world's most popular manga sit down to share their tricks, advice, and secrets!

Featuring commentary and advice from Eiichiro Oda (One Piece), Tite Kubo (Bleach), Shun Saeki (Food Wars), Kaiu Shirai & Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland), Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom), Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia), and more!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 16.99

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 01

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Taiyo Asano has been on his own ever since his aiyo Asano has been on his own ever since his parents died and the only one who seems to parents died and the only one who seems to care for him is his childhood friend and classmate, care for him is his childhood friend and classmate, Mutsumi Yozakura. But Mutsumi has a secret-she is Mutsumi Yozakura. But Mutsumi has a secret-she is the head of a family of spies! And on top of that, her the head of a family of spies! And on top of that, her brother Kyoichiro is dangerously protective of her! To brother Kyoichiro is dangerously protective of her! To stop Kyoichiro from killing him, Taiyo and Mutsumi stop Kyoichiro from killing him, Taiyo and Mutsumi must take the ultimate leap-marriage! Because in the must take the ultimate leap-marriage! Because in the Yozakura family, family cannot kill family.Yozakura family, family cannot kill family.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE FLOWER OF HAPPINESS SC

(W) Koyoharu Gotouge, Aya Yajima

A mystical flower offers Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke a prosperous future for its bearer. Determined to find the flower for Nezuko, Tanjiro makes a harrowing journey up a mountain-but Inosuke reveals the flower's true worth.

In other tales, Zenitsu recalls the day he battled a demon to save a crying girl. A fortune-teller warns Zenitsu that death awaits the girl who falls for him. Kanao helps Aoi learn her value apart from killing demons. And Kimetsu Academy students search for the recipe to win over Mr. Tomioka, but Mr. Rengoku ropes them into cooking!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 10.99

ROMANTIC KILLER GN VOL 01

(W) Wataru Momose (A) Wataru Momose

High schooler Anzu Hoshino has a great life. Every day she plays video games, pigs out on snacks, and pets her beloved cat. But this blissful existence is turned into a confusing mess when a magical creature transports her to an alternate reality bereft of her favorite things. Now she's stuck with hot guys instead! How can she possibly survive in such an awful world?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 16.99

MY LOVE MIX UP GN VOL 05

(W) Wataru Hinekure (A) Aruko

Aoki has a crush on Ida, a boy in his class. Aoki is on cloud nine to be dating Ida, but he's in trouble when it comes to his grades and starts attending a cram school. But for some reason, one of the instructors there starts giving Aoki lessons on love?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 21

(W) Sorata Akiduki (A) Sorata Akiduki

Zen's vacation is over, and he's back home at the palace. While Kiki's engagement is moving ahead at a fever pitch, Izana formally assigns Zen to a post at Wirant Castle. Meanwhile, the new glowing plant that Shirayuki and the others created in Lilias will soon be up for official recognition! As new paths open up for everyone, how will they resolve to move forward?

For teen audiences

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 9.99

HOW DO WE RELATIONSHIP GN VOL 07 (MR)

(W) Tamifull (A) Tamifull

Getting over an ex is hard, especially when you're still sleeping with them! It takes Miwa and Saeko a while to let go of that final aspect of their relationship, but now they are both ready to move on and give new love a chance.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 9.99

YONA OF THE DAWN GN VOL 37

(W) Mizuho Kusanagi (A) Mizuho Kusanagi

With war between the Kingdom of Kohka and South Kai close at hand, Yona strengthens her resolve on the battlefield. Meanwhile, South Kai forces take out General Geun-tae, which leaves Kin Province at a huge disadvantage. Will Hak fight at the front lines to help defend his nation?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 9.99

BLACK PARADOX GN (MR)

(W) Junji Ito (A) Junji Ito

Four people intent on killing themselves meet through the suicide website Black Paradox: Maruso, a nurse who despairs about the future; Taburo, a man who is tortured by his doppelganger; Pii-tan, an engineer with his own robot clone; and Baracchi, a girl who agonizes about the birthmark on her face.

They wander together in search of the perfect death, fatefully opening a door that leads them to a rather bizarre destiny…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DRIP DRIP GN

(W) Paru Itagaki (A) Paru Itagaki

Whenever Mako Higari sees something dirty, whether real or symbolic, she gets a massive nosebleed. How can she find a loving partner and commit to a meaningful intimate relationship if just touching another person makes her bleed out? Her first challenge might be learning to love herself…

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 32

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Kouhei Horikoshi

With society wavering on the verge of collapse in the wake of the recent chaos, Midoriya has left his school and friends behind in order to save whatever lives he can out on the streets and lure All For One into the open. But the mastermind villain has his own plans and sends villains for hire after Midoriya, including one familiar face. Chief among these hired guns is Lady Nagant-a fallen former hero who delivers plenty of bang for her buck.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 04

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

The race to rescue Lu takes Sakamoto and Shin deep into an underground lab. However, they're not the only ones there on a mission-the legendary members of the ORDER are there as well to investigate the mysterious X!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DR STONE GN VOL 23

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Boichi

Senku is back in action, and his revival leads to the Kingdom of Science's triumphant return. However, the process has revealed a startling secret about the petrification phenomenon-one that represents a forbidden fruit for humanity! Meanwhile, the mission to reach the moon is looking to be a project on a global scale!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 9.99

TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 26

(W) Yoshiaki Sukeno (A) Yoshiaki Sukeno

As the Kegare invaders continue their deadly rampage, Shizuru and Sakura risk everything to avenge their family members. Then, Sutara turns Rokuro's Yang energy against him! And after tragedy strikes, Benio chooses a strategy of last resort…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KAIJU NO 8 GN VOL 04

(W) Naoya Matsumoto (A) Naoya Matsumoto

The raid on the Defense Force's Tachikawa base continues as the officers expend their efforts to fend off the yoju. Meanwhile, Hoshina unleashes his full combat power and takes on the daikaiju-the mightiest kaiju of the group. Just when the battle seems to be over, the daikaiju transforms and Kafka's detection ability reacts to it! Will Kafka make it in time to save the day?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 9.99

BORUTO GN VOL 15 NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

(W) Masashi Kishimoto, Ukyo Kodachi (A) Mikio Ikemoto

As the last remaining member of Kara, Code begins his plan for revenge against Boruto, Kawaki, and the others who took down Isshiki. His first move is to awaken an ally with a terrifying ability. Meanwhile, a determined Boruto has some plans of his own.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 09

(W) Ryosuke Takeuchi (A) Hikaru Miyoshi

The true mastermind behind the Jack the Ripper murders is none other than Britain's media king, Charles Augustus Milverton. After the case comes to a close, Milverton digs into William Moriarty's past, and it doesn't take long for him to discover a certain court case where a boy from the slums took a noble to court. Once he's dragged all the skeletons out of the closet, will Milverton have uncovered the truth of that fateful night when the Moriarty manor burned down?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 9.99

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 09

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

Fuuko surrenders herself to Under in exchange for them neutralizing Winter. With only one remaining season UMA left to neutralize, both Under and the Union have got their sights set on Spring. But first, the Union needs to figure out when Under plans to launch their attack so they can beat them to their target and rescue Fuuko in the process. Can Fuuko find a way to get Andy and the others the information they need?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 21

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

It's a new year full of new challenges! Komi's class trip is going to be overseas this time, but the terrifying adventure is already beginning as Komi must gather her courage to go to the passport office and hand in her paperwork!For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 84

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A) Gosho Aoyama

"A SHOT OF BOURBONStep back in time to one of Jimmy Kudo's greatest cases as he solves a murder at an aquarium and deduces that something fishy is up with Rachel. Then the Junior Detective League flies a kite-straight into danger!

Meanwhile, Amuro, a.k.a. Bourbon, displays an uncanny talent for showing up exactly where Conan doesn't want him. The two match wits over a poisonous tea party, then go for extra credit by investigating the attempted murder of a schoolteacher. Conan begins to suspect the dashing but deadly Man in Black isn't exactly what he seems…"

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SPLATOON GN VOL 15

(W) Sankichi Hinodeya (A) Sankichi Hinodeya

Team Blue engages in their most complicated Turf War yet as they combat the Shadows, whose personalities are exact mirror reflections of Team Blue's own! The result of the challenge will determine the fate of Inkopolis Square!

For all ages.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THUNDERBOLT GN VOL 18 (MR)

(W) Yasuo Ohtagaki, Hajime Yatate, Yoshiyuki Tomino (A) Yasuo Ohtagaki

The refugees from the Nanyang Alliance have slipped through the Earth Federation's orbital blockade and arrived at Side 6, a neutral colony. Side 6's conditions for accepting the refugees are strict-the Alliance refugees will have to disarm, leaving them defenseless. When an incoming Earth Federation patrol bent on hunting down the refugees kicks off a fierce battle near the colony, the Nanyang fleet begins a risky operation to reach safety. The battle rages as Side 6 struggles to maintain their neutrality in the face of a savage conflict that threatens to engulf them all.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FRIEREN BEYOND JOURNEYS END GN VOL 06

(W) Kanehito Yamada (A) Tsukasa Abe

The first-class mage candidates begin the second exam, a dangerous expedition into the innermost depths of the Tomb of the Ruined King. This time, however, there are no teams and it's every mage for themselves. But whether they want to team up or not, the challenge they will face-perfect clones of themselves-will test their skills to the limit.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 9.99

PERSONA 5 GN VOL 09

(W) Hisato Murasaki, Atlus (A) Hisato Murasaki

The battle for the treasure in Futaba's palace is on! The final monster standing in the Phantom Thieves' path is none other than the manifestation of Futaba's guilt for her own mother's death, and it fights tooth and claw to stop them from saving her. Things take a strange turn as Futaba appears in her own palace-something that shouldn't even be possible! The truth behind her mother's death is unraveled as the shackles guarding her memories loosen and the distortions weaken. But that truth only leads to even more mysteries…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CHILDREN OF WHALES GN VOL 20

(W) Abi Umeda (A) Abi Umeda

The emperor and the great Nous Ánthropos have arrived on the shores of K votos! Chakuro tries to stand against the emperor and his terrible plan, but the show of resistance only gets him and Lykos pulled to the bottom of the Sea of Sand. Everyone knows that nothing survives sinking under the sands, but death isn't what awaits them in the depths-it's knowledge.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 12.99

RECORD RAGNAROK GN VOL 04 (MR)

(W) Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui (A) Azychika

In the battle to decide the fate of humanity, the gods are up by two wins. The god of the seas, Poseidon, enters the arena looking to extend the lead even further. Brunhilde's human challenger, Sasaki Kojiro, takes the field to the shock of the crowd. Can a fighter known for never winning a single fight also be humanity's greatest swordsman? Or is there more to Sasaki Kojiro's reputation as history's biggest loser than anyone can imagine?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 12.99