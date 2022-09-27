My Little Pony #5 Preview: House of MLP

The ponies learn all about Chaos Magic in this spooky preview of My Little Pony #5. Check out the preview below.

MY LITTLE PONY #5

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221619

JUL221620 – MY LITTLE PONY #5 CVR B JUSTASUTA – $3.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Abby Bulmer (CA) Andy Price

The ponies are regaled by an eccentric storyteller who gathers them around the campfire to tell tall tales of chaos magic, secret rituals, and an abandoned shop haunted by what sounds an awful lot like…Discord! Could this be the unlikely clue they've been looking for to track him down?

In Shops: 9/28/2022

SRP: $3.99

