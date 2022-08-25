Mysterium #1 Launches in Source Point November 2022 Solicits

Mysterium: The Spectral Servant #1 is a new launch title by Christina Blanch, and Alex Monik from Source Point Press in their November 2022 solicits and solicitations, as well as a Cover Of Darkness one-shot, and more Heaven's Reject, Argus, A. Guardian, Postmasters Live By The Letter, and Good Boy.

MYSTERIUM #1 (OF 3)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP221995

(W) Christina Blanch (A / CA) Alex Monik

Will you dare to walk through the gates of the Mysterium Manor? Conrad MacDowell keeps encountering supernatural occurrences after moving into his new home. Along with a group of world renowned mystics, they will try to help a ghostly presence cross to the other side, all before time runs out! Based on the popular board game Mysterium, this story will keep you guessing as to how, where, and who was behind the murder. Join Conrad and his friends, along with writer Christina Blanch and artist Alex Monik, to see if they can free this spectral soul and let them rest in peace.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COVER OF DARKNESS ONESHOT (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP221996

(W) Chris Cam, George Michail (A) GMB Chomichuk, John Delaney (A / CA) Andy Belanger

Featuring 3 stand alone short stories in the COVER OF DARKNESS universe, with incredible art by Andy Belanger (Swamp Thing), GMB Chomichuk (Apocrypha: The Legend of Babymetal) and John Delaney (Justice League Adventures). A Dragon riding Elf warrior must team up with Dracula to save his dying niece. Frankenstein and his wife, Mary, travel the ancient wonders, only to have their holidays interrupted by Zombies. And Ninjas vs Kaiju!!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEAVENS REJECT #3 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP221997

(W) Greg Wright (A) Scott Sackett (CA) Alex Monik

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the woods… All hell breaks loose at summer camp!

Okay, here's the deal: Picture Charlie's Angels as real angels. Now these Heaven's Rejects have been kicked out of heaven, so they freelance as good

guys fighting evil on Earth. (And sometimes they work for evil to pay their bar tabs.)

Their demonic employer wants to take out some rival demons hiding at a summer camp, but the ladies will also have to handle sasquatches, aliens, serial killers, and chupacabras along with the demons. All while teaching art, archery, other camp-type garbage to the kids at the camp. Will Camp

Clamshell be overrun by evil? Will the demons remind you of your ex? And is Frederick Knifefingers a good guy or a bad guy?

There is only one way to find out. Let the angels investigate and then whip everybody's ass! So do it! Say YES to Heaven's Rejects!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: 3.99

ARGUS #2 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP221998

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Darryl Knickrehm

The inexperienced young Randall Patton is put through the wringer by his older selves' training. Meanwhile, the murderous Killer Patton is warping other versions of Randall to his evil ways! Will Randall learn how to defend himself from those who want his head? Just who is the real enemy here anyway? Get ready for a full reality reset!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

A GUARDIAN #2 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP221999

(W) Eastin DeVerna (A / CA) Kay Baird

The war across the three kingdoms rages on. As Hywel is drawn away from Kanoc and the Tomb of Livia, Dartun, the child-king of Sul dispatches Kels and Brant to infiltrate the Tomb, but there they find Aylward waiting . . . and beyond their strength. All while Delyth and Shura press on with their attack from the north on Kanoc, only to be met by the mysterious and powerful Blood Knight.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOPE TP VOL 01 SPECIAL ED

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP222000

(W) Dirk Manning (A) K. Lynn Smith

Unbeknownst to her husband and daughter, Julie Lavelle secretly moonlights as a beloved costumed "ultra" known to the public as Hope. However, when her identity is unexpectedly revealed to the public and her family is torn apart, she realizes not all villains can be punched. Collects Issues #1-6 of the acclaimed series.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 19.99

POSTMASTERS LIVE BY THE LETTER #2 (OF 2) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP222001

(W) Garrett Gunn, Christina Blanch (A / CA) Ruben Mocho

After their violent encounter with Scavengers, 32 and fellow postmaster Peach continue their journey to the Oregon Distribution Center.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GOOD BOY VOL 3 #1 CVR A WALLIS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP222002

SEP222003 – GOOD BOY VOL 3 #1 CVR B WILLIAMS /CLARK/SHELTON (MR) – 3.99

SEP222004 – GOOD BOY VOL 3 #1 CVR C THANK YOU VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Christina Blanch, Garrett Gunn (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Flint learns the hard way that some oaths are not easily broken.

With his fathers life hanging in the balance, the lost child of Flint Sparks makes his

bloodthirsty debut.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99