Namor vs the World in Fantastic Four Annual #1, Up for Auction

The story of Namor the Sub-Mariner's return to comics in the Silver Age is one of the cornerstones of the Marvel Universe. But when he was revived by the Human Torch in Fantastic Four #4, he quickly discovered that Atlantis had been destroyed by underwater atomic testing, which turned him against the human race. The heat was turned up a notch in Fantastic Four Annual #1, as we find that Sub-Mariner has finally been reunited with the Atlanteans, and ultimately declares war on the Human Race in front of a United Nations assembly in New York City. Sub-Mariner and the Atlanteans have always been important in the Marvel Universe, and that importance seems destined to increase now that we know that Namor is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The foundational Marvel character will be played by Tenoch Huerta, beginning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's a key piece of Marvel Comics history with this Fantastic Four Annual #1 (Marvel, 1963) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 September 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122236 at Heritage Auctions.

Interestingly, exactly how and where Namor was finally reunited with the lost Atlanteans was left unchronicled at this time. He was still on the hunt for them in Fantastic Four #14 which hit newsstands in February 1963, but as the story of Fantastic Four Annual #1 (which hit newsstands around July 1963) opened, Sub-Mariner was already shown reunited with and leading his people. In the story, Reed Richards explained the Sub-Mariner's threat in front of the United Nations assembly, only to discover that Namor was present there in disguise. The Atlanteans proceeded to attack New York City in revenge for what humanity had done to Atlantis. This issue also features the first appearances of Atlanteans Lady Dorma and an early appearance Krang.

A legendary story by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Dick Ayers which continues to resonate as Namor and the Atlanteans continue to be relevant to Marvel, there's a Fantastic Four Annual #1 (Marvel, 1963) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 September 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122236 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Fantastic Four Annual #1 (Marvel, 1963) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white pages. Namor the Sub-Mariner attacks the human race. First appearances of Lady Dorma and Krang. Early Spider-Man appearance in a backup feature with Steve Ditko inks. Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers cover and art. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $516. CGC census 8/22: 49 in 5.5, 476 higher. CGC Grader Notes:

light staining to cover

light wear all edges of cover

moderate creasing to cover View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2707772001.

