Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Namor, Ironheart, Trailer Here

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is wrapping up the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H at SDCC (we think?!?) and two big casting rumors were confirmed. Namor is coming to the MCU, and will be played by Tenoch Huerta, long rumored for the role. He will be joined by another hero, Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be played by Dominique Thorne. Also announced at the SDCC panel is that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will close out Phase 4 of the MCU, which now has an overarching title, the Multiverse Saga, tying in with Phase 5 and 6 as well. Below is the first trailer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is An Important Film

Marvel Studios is on stage s we speak at SDCC announcing the future of the MCU, and we now know what Phase 5 will consist of. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will close out Phase Four, and Five will start with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, followed by Secret Invasion on Disney+, then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in theaters. Echo Will be hitting Disney+ around then, with next summer seeing The Marvels in theaters and Loki Season 2 on Disney+. Marvel Studios then brings us Blade in theaters on November 3rd, with the Ironheart show on + in the fall as well. Two more shows coming to + include Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the newly announced Daredevil: Born Again with Charlie Cox back for 18 episodes. Phase 5 then comes to a close with Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024 and Thunderbolts on July 25, 2024.

Wow, what a fantastic trailer. That is easily the most anticipated film of the fall, and the additions of Namor and Ironheart are vital to the MCU. Me thinks he will have a part to play in the Fantastic Four film as well, don't you think?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases November 11th, 2023.