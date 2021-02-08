Neil Gaiman Writes Doctor Strange Poem For Hero Initiative Charity

Bleeding Cool has pointed out some of the big original art deals going down to benefit the Hero Initiative and BINC charities, connected to comic book, comic creation and comic book-selling. But a couple from upcoming weeks took our attention even more. Such as an original Doctor Strange art page by Chris Bachalo which has been hand-lettered by Neil Gaiman, with a poem about the character he composed for the occasion.

By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggarth, By the Mimsy Moons of Morris, By The Bogless Boars of Bogoff, And the Hairy Hands of Horace Summon up the finest pleasures In this pad where Stephen dwells: Lights, a chair, a cup, a teapot And a book – of magic spells? Truth to tell, all books are griumoires, Every tract's a magic tome Which returns you – wiser, stronger, More enlightened, to your home. Spells are stories, dreams, descriptions, Stop to read, and let things change That's your Autumnal prescription conjured up by Doctor Strange – Neil Gaiman

This is the first time Neil Gaiman has collaborated with Chris Bachalo since Death: The High Cost of Living. They are not alone, Phil Hester and Ande Parks have produced a battle between Green Arrow and co-creation character Onomatopoeia, with a wealth of sound-effects hand-written directly on the artboard by Onomatopoeia-created writer Kevin Smith.

Hang on, did Kevin Smith just hand-letter a page without any profanities at all? Well, I suppose this is for charity. And right now he is really annoyed with me for placing this right next to a Neil Gaiman poem for comparison.

Either way, keep an eye on Hero Initiative for when these Neil Gaiman/Kevin Smith pieces go live in a few weeks.