J Scott Campbell's Rogue/Psylocke Tops $15K For Hero Charity Auction

The Hero Initiative is using its eBay account to auction of five original pieces of art every week to benefit The Hero Initiative, which looks after comic creators in need and the Binc Foundation (Book Industry Charitable Foundation) which focuses on bookstores and comic bookstores in trouble, especially at the moment.

And one of the items is doing very, very well indeed. This original J. Scott Campbell/David Nakayama art featuring Rogue and Psylocke of the X-Men has just hit $15,100 after 42 bids.

While the Matt Wagner/Tim Sale Spider-Man/Green Goblin jam original art is doing pretty well at $3,839.89 after 39 bids.

There's a lot of love for the Mike McKone/Tom Raney Green Lantern/Sinestro watercolour pieces at $660 after 43 bids.

The Giuseppe Camuncoli/Marco Checchetto original art with Darth Vader Luke Skywalker is at $935 with 42 bids

And the Paul Renaud/JG Jones Black Widow jam original art is at $860 with only 19 bids.

Many more in weeks to come, including Gabrielle Dell'Otto, Alan Davis, Larry Stroman, Whilce Portacio, Bengal, Howard Chaykin, Kevin Nowlan, Pasqual Ferry, Carlos Pacheco, Greg Land, Terry Dodson, Frank Miller and Klaus Janson, Leinil Yu, Chris Bachalo, Neil Gaiman and more. Get ready for some rather fun reveals and potentially some records being set.

And for those who just want to help, you can donate to The Hero Initiative and the Binc Foundation right here. The Hero Initiative creates a financial safety net for comic creators who may need emergency medical aid, financial support for essentials of life, and an avenue back into paying work. Since inception, the Hero Initiative has been fortunate enough to benefit creators with more than $1 million worth of much-needed aid, fueled by your contributions. While BINC is a nonprofit that coordinates charitable programs to strengthen the bookselling community. With a core program that provides assistance to employees and shop owners who have a demonstrated financial need arising from severe hardship and/or emergency circumstances. Since its inception, the organization has provided over $9 million in financial assistance and scholarships to more than 9000+ families.