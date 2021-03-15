New Archie One-Shot Shows Us Where Archie's Stimulus Check is Going

Fred Van Lente and Dan Parent will team up to deliver a new Archie Comics story in the classic Archie art style in celebration of Archie's 80th anniversary: Everything's Archie. The one-shot will be Van Lente's first foray into Archie Comics, and it will be the first of a series of one-shots to be published in celebration of Archie's 80th birthday, though, personally, we feel that after 76 years of failing to graduate from high school, you probably give up the right to have a birthday party.

A preview of the one-shot shows us that Archie may soon have something to spend his fat government stimulus check on: a brand new guitar so he can play that modern rock and roll music.

And we know what Archie fans will be spending their money as well, since this issue comes with not one, not two, but three variant covers.

Look for Everything's Archie in stores on June 9th.

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY ONE-SHOT: EVERYTHING'S ARCHIE #1

FIRST ISSUE IN AN ALL-NEW SERIES OF 80TH ANNIVERSARY ONE-SHOTS!

Finally, Archie declares his TRUE LOVE… and it's a very expensive guitar! So, Archie picks up a few extra jobs to make some cash, what could go wrong?! Spies, TV Execs, tech warfare, nothing in Riverdale will be the same! No place is safe when Everything's Archie!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Dan Parent

CVR B Var: Ben Caldwell

CVR C Var: Rian Gonzales

CVR D Var: Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 6/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.