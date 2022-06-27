New Captain Scarlet Graphic Novel Expands Gerry Anderson 2005 Series

Anderson Entertainment is set to release the first original graphic novel based on 2005's New Captain Scarlet TV series, created by Gerry Anderson. The series was a CGI reimagining of his classic series, 1967's Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons. New Captain Scarlet: Operation Sabre marks the first major new story from the series since its original run of 26 episodes from 2005-2006.

Timed to coincide with the annual celebration of Captain Scarlet Day on the 10th of July, the graphic novel pits Spectrum against a new threat. Desperate for a swift resolution to the war against the Mysterons, the World Government has turned to the shadowy organisation 'Sabre' to take the lead in fighting the alien menace. With Captain Scarlet forcibly detained for scientific experimentation, Colonel White must choose between his best agent and the future of Spectrum.

The graphic novel also includes a bonus story, Skyfire, a new adventure for New Captain Scarlet's crack team of fighter pilots – The Angels.

To celebrate the 102-page graphic novel's release, former Bleeding Cool contributor writer Chris Thompson, writer Andrew Clements of the Space 1999: Moonbase Alpha Technical Manual and new rising star comic artist Connor Flanagan or Space Precinct Reloaded will join Gerry Anderson's son and managing director of Anderson Entertainment, Jamie Anderson, for a special pre-release signing event at Forbidden Planet Belfast on Saturday, the 9th of July.

"I've always been a huge fan of the classic Captain Scarlet, but it was following the development of the new series that set me, and my career, on my path to where I am now" explains Chris Thompson. "I hope Operation Sabre gives fans the continuation of the story that they have been craving, while also appealing to fans of the original who may have missed the new show when it came out!"

Jamie Anderson adds: "Dad was incredibly proud of what he and his team achieved with New Captain Scarlet, and the characters and storytelling still hold up beautifully today. I'm so pleased we've been able to build on the world of New Captain Scarlet in this graphic novel, and I'm sure there'll be even more from the Spectrum team in the coming years".

Gerry Anderson's New Captain Scarlet: Operation Sabre is a 102-page original graphic novel, and is available from Forbidden Planet, Amazon, or direct from GerryAnderson.com with pre-orders going live on the 27th of June.