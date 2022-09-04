New Champion of Shazam #2 Preview: Back to Fawcett

Mary Mavel heads back to Fawcett… community college, that is, in this preview of New Champion of Shazam #2. Check out the preview below.

NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM #2

DC Comics

0722DC203

0722DC204 – New Champion of Shazam #2 Dan Hipp Cover – $4.99

(W) Josie Campbell (A/CA) Evan Doc Shaner

Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she's feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she's the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.