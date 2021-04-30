New FCBD Covers For Enter The House Of Slaughter & Life Is Strange

This weekend is the FOC date for an awful lot of Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) titles, ahead of being made available on the 14th of August, 2021. Pretty much everything except the Marvel comic books. Some titles have only just revealed their covers, and some are still waiting to.

Here's the Werther Dell'Edera cover for Enter The House Of Slaughter, a free special issue set in the world of Something is Killing the Children, the series by James Tynion IV, Dell'Edera, Miquel Muerto, and AndWorld Design, arriving in comic shops worldwide on Free Comic Book Day, August 14, 2021.

FCBD 2021 ENTER THE SLAUGHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR210003

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

ARE YOU READY TO ENTER THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER? In 2019, James Tynion IV (Batman) and Werther Dell'Edera (Briggs Land) introduced the world to Erica Slaughter, the iconic monster hunter who came to Archer's Peak, Wisconsin to save the town's children from the monsters only she can see. But Erica is not the only member of the House of Slaughter… With nearly half a million copies sold Something is Killing the Children has become a true comic phenomenon and this Free Comic Book Day you are invited to enter the House of Slaughter… if you dare. Reprint material. Rating: Teen

And we have the finalised cover to Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: True Colors by Emma Vieceli, Claudia Leonardi, and Andrea Izzo, from Titan Comics.