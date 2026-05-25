Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

TMNT's Rocksteady is Buzzer with Playmates' New G.I. Joe Collab

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates expands its TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover with Rocksteady reimagined as Dreadnok Buzzer.

TMNT villain Rocksteady gets a new hybrid sculpt, biker gear, and weapons like a chain claw rifle and serrated axe.

The 4.75-inch TMNT x G.I. Joe Rocksteady figure is highly detailed, articulated, and built for dynamic display.

Pre-orders are live now for $17.99, with the Playmates TMNT crossover figure set for a Q3 2026 release.

Cobra's mutant mayhem continues to grow as Rocksteady now officially joins Playmates' TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover event. Just like Bebop, Rocksteady is taking on the role of another Dreadnok menace as he becomes the chainsaw-wielding Buzzer. Standing at roughly 4.75" tall, Rocksteady, as Buzzer, smashes together the raw power of the TMNT villain with the punk-rock insanity of the G.I. Joes Dreadnoks in a great way that fans won't want to miss. Buzzer Rocksteady will have 19 points of articulation, and a fun mash-up design that feels like it was ripped straight out of a lost '80s toyline or a lost episode.

Rocksteady will feature an all-new hybrid sculpt as he dons newly modified biker gear, along with some deadly new weapons like a chain claw rifle or his serrated axe. This collab figure is locked, loaded, and will pair perfectly alongside Bebop as Ripper. Pre-orders for Playmates' new TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover are already live at $17.99 with a Q3 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more figures like Mikey as Shipwreck or Shredder as Cobra Commander! Cowabunga Joe!

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Buzzer x Rocksteady figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 21 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with a chain claw rifle and a serrated axe, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Features

4.75 inches (12.07cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

19 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Rocksteady as Buzzer figure

Chain claw rifle

Serrated axe

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!