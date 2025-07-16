Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, new gods

New Gods Looks At The Absolute Universe Today (New Gods #8 Spoilers)

New Gods Looks At The Absolute Universe Today, with Spoilers for New Gods #8 by Ram V and Evan Cagle.

New Gods #8 by Ram V and Evan Cagle is published today by DC Comics, and chooses to takes a look… beyond. To the dark side of Darkseid.

Before New Gods #1 was published, in November last year, I wrote "The New Gods is the aftermath of the death of Darkseid in DC All-In, and the creation of the DC Absolute Universe and everything that is happening in New Gods from #1 onwards is as intimately tied up in the Absolute Universe as Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman. And do you know who said so? Ram V, when I talked to him in the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate last night, just after Thought Bubble." There have been teases throughout the series as to its relation with Darkseid and the Absolute Universe, but issue 8 was our greatest connection yet, looking at something like a black hole that formed at the moment of Darkseid's death. We will recall from the DC All In Special what happened then…

Mr Terrific: Year One #1 by Al Letson and Valentine De Landro reminds us of the Omega Rift, the interdimensional reality split.

The same rift that Gorilla Grodd has summoned the Legion Of Doom of the past to capture, in Justice League Unlimited #7 by Mark Waid and Travis Moore.

And through which we got our first glimpse of the Absolute Universe on which Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, and the rest take place. A universe that is Darkseid's. And that's what they are looking at in today's New Gods #8…

That Crisis Event between Superman, Absolute Superman, World's Finest and more is coming, remember, as is San Diego Comic-Con… those October DC Comics solicits are going to be very interesting.

NEW GODS #8 (OF 12)

(W) Ram V. (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

THE NEW GODS ON EARTH! As the former residents of New Genesis attempt to find their footing as Earth's newest inhabitants, the Justice League remains split concerning whether it should allow the New Gods permanent residence. But this debate is cut short when Apokoliptians make their appearance on Earth, joined by Maxwell Lord and his near-infinite resources, in search of the newest New God and the potentially worlds-shattering power he holds within. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/16/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!