Absolute Legion And Doomsday Set Up DC Comics' New Crisis (Spoilers)

Absolute Legion, Darkseid and Doomsday set up DC Comics' next Crisis in today's Justice League Unlimited and Superman (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC Comics teases a new Crisis event involving the Absolute Legion, Doomsday, and the fallout from Darkseid's death.

Time Trapper, revealed as Doomsday, manipulates events at the end of time and seeks the World Forger's power.

Multiple Justice Leaguers are stranded across timelines as Omega Energy threatens the DC Multiverse’s stability.

Mark Waid’s upcoming series explores the origins of the DC Universe and sets the stage for the next Crisis saga.

This week sees the publication of Superman #27 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Sean Izaakse and Justice League Unlimited #24 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, from DC Comics, as a suped-up Gorilla Grodd is fighting some damned dirty superhumans.

And both take a look at the impact of DC All-In, Darkseid's death, and the establishment of an Absolute world. While the first chapter of The New History Of The DC Universe by Mark Waid, Todd Nauck and Jerry Ordway seems to set up some of the groundwork.

Giving us the beginning of The Source, Perpetua, Monitor, Anti-Monitor and the World Forger. And two of those worlds forged? Apokalips and New Genesis, home of Darkseid.

And it is the death of Darkseid in All-In DC Special that is still causing ructions in Justice League Unlimited.

As Air-Wave grabs all the Justice Leaguers he can to defeat Gorilla Grodd. The New History of The DC Universe reminds us that he has form in this regard.

As Darkseid's Omega Fields are out of control…

And the Justice Leaguers from across time, grabbed by Air Wave, are left unable to go home…

That's right, folks, we are stuck withe Electric Blue Superman and Jonah Hex for some time to come it seems. But now it is time to turn to the Time Trapper. First created by Edmond Hamilton and John Forte in Adventure Comics #317 in 1964, Time Trapper is a powerful evil figure who exists at the End of Time whose ability to manipulate time made him an enemy to the Legion of Super-Heroes. who he violently hates, after being responsible for their creation. Several different people have been revealed as the Trapper's true identity, including Controller, Glorith, Rokk Krinn, Lori Morning, Superboy-Prime and most recently the Superman killer Doomsday, as time travel changes his identity with the fluctuating time streams. He also turns up at the end of Superman. Dealing with Darkseid's Legion, the Legion of the Absolute Universe, who have captured him.

With Booster Gold full of the same Omega Energy that Gorilla Grodd has access to. So with the Doomsday Time Trapper boasting of his immortality, he appears to have a mission.

And a need to find the World Forger. Well, handily, at the end of Justice Unlimited, The World Forger finds The Time Trapper.

Predicting an upcoming Crisis and the end of the everything…

How will all this tie together? And does iut help that Mark Waid is writing most of this?

Superman #27 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Sean Izaakse, Justice League Unlimited #24 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, and the first chapter of The New History Of The DC Universe by Mark Waid, Todd Nauck and Jerry Ordway are published today by DC Comics.

