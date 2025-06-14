Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, darkseid, DC All-In

What Are DC Comics Going To Announce At San Diego Comic-Con?

So... what are DC Comics going to announce at San Diego Comic-Con this year? Absolute and All-In?

This year, San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on Wednesday, the 23rd of July. This is also the date for the new, later Batman #161 and the release date for Superman #28, which promises "Superman Versus Darkseid's Legion—a crucial new chapter of the All In Saga" that DC Comics promises will kick off the next phase of All In!! It is also around this time that DC Comics will announce what they will be publishing in October and beyond.

Time for a Darkseid DC All-In Absolute event? Tieing in the Darkseid Legion, the Mirror Master (both versions), Challengers Of The Unknown, Aquaman, Mister Terrific and everything else that has been teased? Expect big-time details in whatever panel DC Comics is lining up at San Diego Comic-Con weekend. With a big Omega sign over it all…

SUPERMAN #28

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERMAN VERSUS DARKSEID'S LEGION–A CRUCIAL NEW CHAPTER OF THE ALL IN SAGA! Since the start of All In, Darkseid's Legion has stalked the DC Universe. And now they finally attack Superman! What is this Legion's deadly mission and how does it kick off the next phase of All In?! Don't miss out on this crucial issue that sets up a massive event for Superman and the DC Universe! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/23/2025

BATMAN #161

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up! $4.99 7/23/2025

BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 8/17/2025

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 10/22/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!