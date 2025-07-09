Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

Is The Future Of Absolute Superman That Of Absolute Legion? (Spoilers)

Is The Future Of Absolute Superman That Of Absolute Legion? (Absolute Superman #9 Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Superman #9 reveals Darkseid's deep influence on the Absolute Universe and Superman himself.

Sol grows concerned as Darkseid's machinations may already be corrupting Absolute Superman's world.

A mysterious Father Box saves Superman's life, hinting at hidden plans and a possible Apokolips-like future.

Theories arise that the Absolute Legion hails from a Darkseid-shaped world glimpsed in DC All-In Special.

Last forrnight's Superman #27 saw Darkseid's Legion, the presumed Absolute Legion, make plans to encounter the non-Absolute Superman, on behalf of their deceased master Darkseid, whose energy was used to create the Absolute Universe, their world.

In today's Absolute Superman #9 we start to see how far Darkseid is embedded in this world.

Revived by… is this a Mother Box? Not quite.

A Father Box. I blame the patriarchy. But hey, it saved the life of Absolute Superman…

But Sol isn't happy…

And this world may be corrupting Absolute Superman already.

Saved for a reason and plans made for him.

You can see why Sol might be a little concerned.

It looks like Darkseid is planning for a future for the Absolute Universe very much like that of Apokolips. Could this be the world that the Absolute Legion are from? And that we glimpsed in the DC All-In Special?

And coming to a Superman #28 near you soon?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #9

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

THE OMEGA MEN IN PURSUIT! The mysterious Omega Men have chased the Superman around the world, determined to plead their case: that only with his help and by unleashing the full scope of his terrifying power can they put an end to the Lazarus Corporation. And with anger burning in his heart, Kal is starting to listen…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/09/2025 SUPERMAN #27

by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Sean Izaakse

RED KRYPTONITE STRIKES! Nothing can stop Superman's Red K infection, so Lois Lane goes to the people who infected the Man of Steel in the first place…the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad. Dr. Pharm and Mr. Graft make a shocking return! Don't miss a key issue for the future of Superman and Lex Luthor!In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

SRP: $4.99 Superman #28

by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Since the start of All In, Darkseid's Legion has stalked the DC Universe. Andnow they finally attack Superman! What is this Legion's deadly mission and how does it kick off the next phase of All In?!Don't miss out on this crucial issue that sets up a massive event forSuperman and the DC Universe! DC All In Special #1

by Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, Daniel Sampere, Dan Mora, Wes Craig

Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too—because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core!But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?

